Property valuations are increasing this year, causing concern for Hall County property owners.
How are these valuations determined?
The base value of a home is based on its quality and condition, square footage, detached buildings, and features such as finished basements or decks and patios.
Per state statute, an appraiser must set foot on every property at least once every six years, County Assessor Kristi Wold said.
“That hasn’t been happening in the past,” Wold said, “so the field appraiser employees have been out doing that since I’ve been here.”
When a deed is filed for a house sale, it goes to the assessor’s office so the names can be changed. Every month, the sales are sent to the state.
The sales are analyzed by the assessor’s office.
“Let’s say you’re in a neighborhood, and this house is valued at $200,000, that house is valued at $200,000,” Wold said. “They’re similar homes in a similar neighborhood and they should be valued about the same. That is not the case.”
Behind on assessments
The assessor’s office has been “playing catch-up” in getting values equalized, Wold said.
“If your neighbor buys or sells a house over the assessed value, it affects everybody in the neighborhood,” she said.
Several Grand Island subdivisions have been red-flagged as having problems, Wold said.
Inspections were done, quality issues were found and equalizations followed.
“We had houses in particular subdivisions that were selling anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 more than assessed value,” Wold said. “If there’s an issue we want to fix it rather than having that issue affect everyone.”
The changes are in line now with where they need to be, Wold said.
“After the changes, after we went out and found all these discrepancies compared to similar neighborhoods, they are now at 97% of market,” she said. “We went from way too low, to perfectly in line.”
Though valuations are increasing this year, they are not overly high, Wold said.
“I went ahead and studied one of our subdivisions,” she said. “(North View) had nine sales in just that neighborhood. They were at 84% of market, which does not mesh. We have to be between 92% and 100% of market.”
Wold emphasized that Nebraska is a market state.
“We have to be within a percentage of market,” she said. “If we have neighborhoods and houses coming in at 60% or 70% of market, we can tell there’s an issue in that neighborhood.”
The lower valuations allowed property owners to pay lower taxes for many years, Wold said.
“We’re going to be equalized. We’re going to be fair,” she said. “And we’re going to be where we need to be.”
Questionnaire responses incomplete
As part of the valuation process, questionnaires are sent out to property owners asking about the condition of the property and its features.
The responses are not usually completed, which can cause problems.
“Certain areas around town had been picking up the slack for others,” Wold said, “and I don’t know if it was personal or political, but we’re trying to treat everyone the same way now, in this office.”
The assessor’s office does not have the authority to reduce those values.
“I wish we had as much control as people think we do,” Wold said. “We have laws and guidelines we have to abide by.”
A process exists for disputing valuations.
Through June, outside referees are hired to consider protests submitted by property owners.
A form, available from the assessor’s office, or by website or email, is filled out based on the property owner’s valuation notice.
“You have to have evidence,” Wold said. “You have to prove this value wrong. It can be anything from a current appraisal or a sale closing.”
Property owners must also find comparable homes.
“We’re not talking about comparing your 3,000-square-foot, two-story built in 2014, to a 1960 one-story, built on a slab, 800 square feet,” Wold said. “Those aren’t comparable.”
If the evaluation board does lower the property value based on a protest, that is only good for one year, per Nebraska statutes, Wold said.
“If you tore down a garage or a building that we didn’t know about and we take that off, that is something that stays,” she said, “but just grabbing a number and saying put this on it, that’s good for one year and then it reverts back to the Jan. 1 assessed value.”
Wold said she understands frustrations increased valuations can cause.
“We feel the community’s pain,” she said. “Some increases were drastic, some were not. Some were as little as 1%, others didn’t change. Some went up drastically because we’re playing catch-up.”
She added, “Hopefully, in the future, once we get caught up and get everything corrected, we could not have increases for a few years.”
