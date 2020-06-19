A parade of vehicles drove by CountryHouse Residence, 833 Alpha St., Friday afternoon to greet residents gathered in front of the building.
Friends and family members drove by in their vehicles, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., braking to show signs that read, “I love you, mom,” and “Hello, grandma” to their loved ones while they shouted and waved hello to them from a safe distance.
Some residents approached the vehicles from a safe distance to say hello to their friends and family members who drove by to see them.
Brenda Wiltfong, senior living consultant at CountryHouse Residence, said the drive-by parade was bittersweet because it was the first time many residents were able to physically see their friends and family members since March, when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.
She said prior to Friday afternoon’s drive-by parade, residents have only communicated with their family members via Zoom, FaceTime, Skype or window visits.
Wiltfong said the event was tied to the Alzheimer’s Association’s “Longest Day,” which ties in with the summer solstice Saturday. The summer solstice marks the beginning of summer and has the longest daylight time.
“It ties into the summer solstice and is celebrating that,” she said. “But most importantly, it is celebrating the union of families today. The whole goal is to begin that reunification of families so they can see their loved ones again and celebrate that from a safe distance.”
Wiltfong said CountryHouse raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association as part of the event Friday. She said the facility had a collection box in which those in the parade could donate money.
Kelly Hranac, director of CountryHouse Residence, said CountryHouse Residents chose to host a parade because it was something it could have that would maintain a safe distance between the visitors and the residents.
Hranac said 23 residents, dressed in beach attire for the themed event, came in and out to see their friends and family members drive by in the parade. She said the event was “very emotional” for the residents and that she and her fellow staff members enjoyed seeing their smiles.
“They have a feeling that is left with them that they get to carry into the evening,” Hranac said.
