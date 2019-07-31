When you ask a question to a foreigner, you don’t always need a translator to understand the answer.
Asked about the best food she’s discovered in Nebraska, Hinano Imamura held her hands far apart and acted as if she were eating corn on the cob.
Her eyes also brightened at the mention of Kool-Aid.
“No translation necessary,” said Hastings College graduate Matt Seivert, who was acting as translator.
Imamura, 15, was one of 13 teenagers from Ozu, Japan, who visited Raising Nebraska Wednesday. The group is spending about a week in Hastings, which is Ozu’s sister city. On their visit to Grand Island, the teens also stopped at the Stuhr Museum and went shopping.
Since arriving Saturday, the most fun Imamura had was a Hastings Sodbusters baseball game. She thought the mascot, Buster, was very cute.
Honami Michiwaki, 16, most enjoyed a trip to Hastings’ water park. The best food she’s had was buttered squash.
The most memorable experience Chika Shikimori, 16, had was going to church with her host family. In Japan, Christianity is not very popular, Seivert said. Before a meal, people offer a quick thanksgiving, which to many people doesn’t seem much like a prayer. Shikimori said she enjoyed an actual blessing before a meal and appreciated talking to various people at church.
Chaperone Momoka Nishihara, 24, liked the hamburger she polished off in Hastings. “I’m glad I came to America,” she said. Like other members of the group, she said everything in America seems big.
Next year will be the 25th anniversary of Hastings’ relationship with Ozu. As part of the arrangement, Japanese people visit Hastings almost every year. Last year, a delegation went from Hastings to Ozu.
This week, a total of 19 people made the trip from Ozu to Hastings. The traveling party included four master gardeners who tended to the Japanese garden at Hastings College. That garden is on the east side of the Hazelrigg Student Union. Some of those gardeners have been coming to Hastings since the garden was planted in 1996. The gardeners headed back home Wednesday.
For the first four nights of the trip, Lorraine Atwater of Hastings hosted three girls.
Each morning, she made them a different breakfast. One day she gave them hash browns and scrambled eggs. She’s also fed them toast, fried eggs and cereal topped with real fruit.
What breakfast went over the best? “They liked the hash browns,” Atwater said. The teens also liked real fruit.
She also made them various types of Kool-Aid. The flavor they liked most was grape.
Imamura’s favorite Kool-Aid flavor, by the way, is strawberry. Her favorite sport is badminton.
Back home, Nishihara’s favorite food is Nikujaga, a meat and potato stew.
Imamura says around here, the machines are big. “And it’s always bright late into the evening.”
In Ozu, it gets dark earlier than it does here, Seivert said.
Ozu is near an active volcano, which is called Mount Aso. Farmers maintain many rice paddies in the area. But the city’s symbol, Seivert said, is the sweet potato.
In the Ozu area is a large Honda factory, Seivert said. When told about a plant in Lincoln, the Japanese students said Kawasaki is a rival.
Japanese producers raise beef, called Wagyu.
“It’s a very fatty cut of meat that’s quite delicious because they keep the fat on there,” Seivert said. “It’s much fattier than American steak, but it’s very popular among Japanese people.”
Shikimori says Ozu is dominated by nature, with lots of fields. “Everyone is friendly,” she said.
Michiwaki said the view is beautiful back home. She was referring to Mount Aso. She also said the sweet potatoes are delicious.
Seivert, a Colorado native, graduated in 2014 from Hastings College, where he majored in music. His predecessor in the job was Blake Holen, a 2012 Hastings College graduate.
Sievert, who’s lived in Japan for almost four years, works for the city of Ozu as coordinator for international relations.
In addition to tending to international relations, he also teaches conversational English classes “for the regular citizens of Ozu,” he said.
Thirty-three students applied for the chance to go to Hastings, which was a record number. With that many students, officials decided there were too many to interview individually. So a lottery was held for the 13 spots.
It has always been important in Japan to experience other parts of the world, Seivert said. So the citizens of Ozu believe in opening the city’s doors to both young people and adults. They “insist on keeping the tradition alive,” Seivert said.