Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt told the City Council that the city has an increasing need for another ambulance because the number of delayed calls and recalls are steadily increasing.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Schmidt told the council the additional advance life support ambulance would need six full-time positions (FTEs) because the department will partner with CHI Health St. Francis to provide local and long-distance ambulance transport service for St. Francis patients.
He said Grand Island’s population increase is leading to an increased need for emergency services. There were 5,365 emergency calls in 2018.
“Increase in staff since 1982 is zero. The number of times the whole staff were on call at the same time in 2018 was 1,225 times. Increase in number of recalls from 2012 to 2018 is 294 percent. The number of 911 calls put on hold since January 2018, 42 calls,” Schmidt said. “The average delay response time due to those holds is 3 minutes and 37 seconds.
“So, there’s a problem. How are we going to fix it?” he asked.
Schmidt said his primary focus is providing faster response times to 911 calls, but also partnering with St. Francis as its primary provider to provide more job opportunities.
“In 2017, we averaged 24 transports per month. On top of the transports, we also did 22 emergency and non-emergency calls,” he said. “As busy as we were in 2017, that was without a contract with St. Francis. We picked up what we could.”
Schmidt said the Fire Department and its emergency response crews had to stop doing long-distance transports, so adding another ambulance and partnership will return those services to the Grand Island community.
On average, St. Francis has at least two transports to Lincoln or Omaha per day and each trip lasts from four to six hours.
Adding six FTEs will cost approximately between $460,000 and $607,929. However, the transport revenue with the partnership with SFMC is estimated to be between $364,000 and $682,000.
Schmidt said the ambulance division on average has collected $847 per transport and the patients are directly billed from the emergency department. St. Francis does not deal with the billing, but only gives the ambulance division the emergency calls.
The collection rate on ambulance bills has been about 80%. Approximately 15% of the patients did not have insurance.
Several council members questioned whether the budget could support this ambulance addition and whether it would be more of an expense than a revenue.
Councilman Mitch Nickerson proposed decreasing the number of projected FTEs from six to four positions.
“You have four people that are able to maximize the money for long-term transports and respond to the peak hours,” Nickerson said.
Schmidt responded that with the peak hours being from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., they would still need staff for the non-peak hours and the long-term transports. The purpose of having six additional FTEs was to solve the 911 issue, not just the long-term transports.
Nickerson responded, saying, “You still have the ability to respond to 911 calls when you are not transporting, just like you do when you have your six people. But we are going to use four and their purpose is to cover that peak time and be available for transport. It reduces our estimated costs by a third.”
Although a study has already been conducted, Mayor Roger Steele said, “it would be prudent to let the administration study this” longer before making an official decision.
The council will make an official decision on all FTEs and a salary ordinance and resolutions on Aug. 13. For now, it is working to schedule another study session before that date to discuss the additional positions that have been proposed by city departments.