The Grand Island City Council approved a motion, by a 6-4 vote, to pay Don Kruse, golf pro and concessionaire at the Jackrabbit Run Municipal Golf Course, $1,250 per week retroactive to March 31. The payments will continue until the golf course reopens to the public.
An amendment to that motion was made by Council member Mitch Nickerson to make that $1,250 per week an advance toward future commissions. That amendment failed by a 6-4 vote.
Jackrabbit Run was closed March 31 due to coronavirus concerns. Other city recreational facilities, such the Fieldhouse and the Heartland Sporting Park, are also closed.
Kruse is an independent contractor who was granted an exclusive license to operate business concessions and render professional golf services including sales of alcohol, public relations, teaching, coaching, promotion of golf play, leagues and tournaments, pull carts, sales and rental of equipment from the pro shop, and operation of the driving range and facilities.
He receives commissions and/or bonuses from operation of the snack bar, pro shop, alcohol sales, golf lessons, green fees, driving range, and golf cart rental. Kruse is responsible for hiring and paying necessary personnel. The City is responsible for maintenance of the course and other facilities.
To compensate him for his lost income, Kruse asked the city to pay him $1,250 per week, which he said is about 25% of what he estimates would be his net income if the course was open. Council member Chuck Haase made the motion to pay Kruse that amount.
City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz recommended the motion not be approved. He said, due to coronavirus-related directed health measures, city administration is anticipating tax receipts will fall short of budgeted revenues.
Janulewicz also said, due to the expected revenue shortfall, department directors were instructed to reduce expenses. On April 3, 23 full-time and part-time library employees were laid off through a reduction of force, saving the city $17,700 per week. He said there have also been reductions in seasonal employees and reassignment of others in an effort to reduce personnel expenses.
There was initial disapproval of the motion that reflected Janulewicz’s concerns. Haase said Kruse is paid from fees collected by the golf course, not out of the city’s general fund. Since Kruse is an independent contractor, the golf course operations is his only source of income.
Haase also expressed concern about keeping the golf course operation sustainable until the time Kruse could get the course up and running.
When Mayor Roger Steele was asked when the course would open, he said the decision would take place when it is deemed safe to the public.
In other council action, a motion to sell a parcel of city property at 3231 W. Schimmer Drive was postponed until the May 28 council meeting so the council can get a better idea of how the proposed buyer of the property will develop it.
According to John Collins, city public works director, the city had no use for the property and selling it would eliminate maintenance costs and liability for the city.
Collins said the city received two bids for the property, and the bid accepted was from Midwest Waste Trucks for $136,001.
Roger Bullington. president and general manger of Chief Construction & Development at Chief Industries, commented by email about the proposed sale, saying that before the city sells the property, they should be told how the property will be developed.
Bullington’s main concern is that the property is located on Highway 281 and is a gateway entrance to the city. He said the design and use of the property should be something that would reflect favorably on the community.
Members of the council agreed with Bullington’s comments. While the city has the power to determine how the property would be used and how it will look, Haase said it would be unfair for the proposed property owner to purchase the property only to later find that their development plan would not be approved.
In other business, the council approved a motion for the city to apply for 2020 Build Grant in partnership with the State of Nebraska
Department of Transportation and Central Nebraska Transload (CNT) from the United States Department of Transportation “BUILD” Grant.
The application, as proposed, will not require any matching funds and applicants may apply for up to $25 million. Based on the current estimate, the improvements to CNT would cost approximately $15 million.
The council also approve an agreement with the Nebraska DOT to construct a trail connection under Hwy 281 that connects the Stuhr Trail to a new privately constructed hospital development trail using an existing bridge over a drainage swale.
