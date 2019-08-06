The Grand Island City Council voted 8-2 on Tuesday to hire six new firefighters/emergency medical technicians. It also approved the hiring of other employees requested by city department heads to fill the needs of the city.
Going into the special council meeting, the city administration was recommending that it approve a resolution detailing the full-time equivalent (FTE) positions for the 2019-2020 city budget. That includes the reorganization of administration, police and library operations, as well as the addition of a seasonal cemetery position contingent on an agreement with the state of Nebraska.
But the resolution was amended by Councilman Mike Paulick, seconded by Councilwoman Michelle Fitzke, to add all the full-time employees, including the Fire Department’s request, sought by the various city department heads in budget talks.
City Finance Director Pat Brown told the council that the Fire and Ambulance Department’s request for six FTEs was based on an expression of interest by CHI Health St. Francis. The hospital wants to use the city Fire Department as its primary transportation provider for long-range patient transfers within the state.
Brown said the city administration wanted additional time to study this request due to a number of variables.
He said the analysis would look at the short-term and long-term budget impacts, staffing and scheduling, and the effect on emergency ambulance response times.
Brown also said the opening of a new hospital soon adds uncertainty regarding hospital patient populations and emergency and non-emergency ambulance service/transportation response needs and patterns. The financial impact to the general fund would be $472,062 for personnel services, not including additional operating expenses, in the fiscal year.
Brown said there would be a revenue source to offset costs, but it’s difficult to quantify that at this point.
Before the council vote, two Grand Island residents gave testimony of their personal experiences involving the ambulance service provided by the city. One of the citizens told council members of a time she had to administer emergency aid to an older person who was having a heart attack. She spoke of how nerve-wracking it was waiting for the ambulance to arrive and her fear for the life of the person having the heart attack.
The other person’s testimony also concerned a family member who experienced a heart attack. She said they had to call 911 several times, and the response time varied.
Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said heart attacks are the most frequent calls they respond to with the ambulance service. The amount of time it takes an ambulance crew to respond to such an incident is a matter of life or death.
That concern about variations in response time was echoed during the council meeting when it was reported that last year there were 42 delays in responding to 911 calls. Those delays were because ambulance personnel were not available because they were on other calls. Contributing to the delays was a lack of enough personnel to handle all the 911 demands.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the United States. National statistics say that most heart attack victims are middle-age or older. The average age for a first attack is 66 for men and 70 for women.
One of the arguments made by the Fire Department for extra personnel was the medical needs of Grand Island’s aging demographics.
That was a key argument for the city to approve an additional crew of six full-time firefighters/EMTs.
That argument made its point to the eight members of the City Council who approved the resolution.
Every member of the council said they recognize the importance of the city’s responsibility to provide public safety to its citizens. But there were concerns about how to pay for the new employees and the long-term impact it would have on future city budgets.
That was the critical reason for Councilmen Mitch Nickerson and Chuck Haase, who voted against the resolution. Nickerson said he supported hiring four full-time people for the Fire Department, but he could not recommend hiring six.
Other council members voiced support in hiring the additional firefighters and EMTs due to the need to improve the department’s ability to meet the public safety needs of the community. But while those eight council members voted for the additional personnel, they demanded accountability and better efficiency from the department to justify the extra expense.
“We are very happy, and we will have the opportunity to put more firefighters and paramedics on the street,” Schmidt said.
But, he said, “I’m also a little bit apprehensive because it sounds like I have a lot of work to do.”
Schmidt said the council put a lot of responsibility on him, as chief, to be accountable in the city’s justification of hiring the extra employees and to bring in the offsetting revenue through transporting St. Francis patients, along with what efficiencies he can address in his department to help reduce costs.
He said it would take six months or more to put the additional staff to work.
In the meantime, Schmidt said, “There’s a lot of accountability, and we need to get out there and figure the best way to implement these six new employees in the most efficient way.”
“I think the City Council spoke and said, ‘We value public safety, and it is a priority,’” he said.
Schmidt said there is a higher demand for the Fire Department services as Grand Island continues to grow.
“With a growing community and an aging population with the baby boomers, we have a lot of challenges ahead, and an additional staffed ambulance will put us in a better position to meet those needs,” he said.
Schmidt said the last time the Fire Department hired additional employees was in 2000.
“We have a well-trained and dedicated staff, and they have done the most they could do with what they had,” he said. “They have learned to be very efficient, and I don’t see that changing. I am proud of our people.”
The council said it will also provide oversight to Schmidt and his department now that it has approved the personnel request.
“That is good, and I would not expect anything else because I think this is an investment that needs to be watched,” Schmidt said. “We need to make this investment pay off as well as it can.”