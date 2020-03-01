“Going viral” doesn’t seem to be such a good thing in recent weeks.
An actual virus is going viral, and while coronavirus was just a little blip in the international news a month ago, now it becomes a bigger and scarier story each and every day.
Noted medical expert Rush Limbaugh assured the nation that “the coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”
But I’ve noted that those who are promoting the conspiracy theories that this is all an effort to cost President Donald Trump an election aren’t broadcasting their theories from coronavirus hotbeds in China and Italy or other countries that have been hit hard.
I’ll also note that the common cold is the only reason our world was saved from an alien invasion in “War of the Worlds.”
So, here we are, wondering exactly how bad things might get with coronavirus or whether it will be one of those diseases that eventually gets contained and fizzles out.
We can all hope for the best-case scenario while worrying about whether the world will eventually face another Black Plaguesque pandemic at some point.
Plagues had a little more work cut out for them back in the 1300s. Now they are just a few flights away from heading to every corner of the civilized world.
And suddenly science fiction novels turn into nonfiction.
Fears of a coronavirus pandemic and the odds of one actually happening keep growing. (I prefer my oddsmakers to handle slightly less life and death matters like the over/under of that Roughnecks-Renegades XFL game.)
The stock market tumbles, making you feel a little queasy even if you are 100% healthy if you dare to view your 401(k) over the past week.
And while coronavirus might not have been unleashed to bring down the Trump presidency, the disease did become a political issue just like anything else these days.
But why shouldn’t it? A well-prepared government is needed to protect its citizens the best it can in situations like this.
Reports that Vice President Mike Pence was put in charge of leading the United States response to the disease because he had nothing else to do were ... unsettling.
VPs often have nothing to do. That’s why they get sent to officially represent the U.S. at funerals of dignitaries in other countries.
That shouldn’t be why they are put in charge of preventing funerals due to a massive outbreak of a new disease.
With California monitoring 8.400 people for the coronavirus as of Thursday and 33 having tested positive, it seems like the disease is certainly here in our country.
Now the question is how bad is this going to get ...
***
Because all coronavirus news all the time gets to be really depressing, let’s take a quick look at a few other headlines:
In a stunning development, Warren Buffett revealed in an interview on CNBC that he has finally replaced his flip phone with an iPhone.
After selling off his newspapers earlier this year, is there any other way that Buffett can make me feel like my preferred way of life isn’t good enough for a billionaire anymore?
If he ever says that bacon is now a thing of the past, I may not be able to handle it.
***
The much-awaited update to the Christian activist who threatened to sue the National Football League for $867 trillion because of the Super Bowl halftime show has yet to arrive.
On a podcast, Dave Daubenmire said he planned to sue because of the lively performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
“Could I go into a courtroom and say, ‘viewing what you put on that screen put me in danger of hellfire?’” he asked.
I’ve often felt that halftime shows seem to go on for an eternity, but I’ve never worried that they might endanger my eternal soul.
Whether this lawsuit ever gets filed or not, one good thing could come out of this story.
Endangering My Eternal Soul is right there for the taking for the next new emo band searching for a name.
