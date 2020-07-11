“I love it when a plan comes together.”
Any child of the 1980s instantly recognizes those words as the catchphrase of John “Hannibal” Smith of “The A-Team.”
In the pilot, one character comments that “Hannibal’s plans never work right. They just work.”
In the latest case of where everything old is new again, welcome to 2020.
In the world of COVID-19, we all love it when a plan comes together — even if they don’t work right, as long as they just work.
That is going to be especially true as we approach August.
This certainly isn’t a normal year, not when the Masters is scheduled to be held just a couple weeks before Thanksgiving.
And if a tradition unlike any other is upended by the coronavirus pandemic, you can bet that other traditions are facing changes, too.
Just take a couple of late August and early September traditions, for example.
The start of the school year and the kickoff of the college football season are both in flux.
And that’s why it has never been more important to have that plan that hopefully comes together.
Last week Grand Island Public Schools announced its plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Or, more exactly, plans.
There is the GIPS Reimagined plan. If the current encouraging COVID-19 numbers in the area continue, then the school district will reopen with some restrictions and slight capacity guidelines.
Parents retain the option to have their student(s) take classes online.
If the coronavirus situation gets worse, then GIPS Select would lead to “heavily restricted” capacity due to social distancing needs. Some classes, programs and service still would be offered on-site if they are in need of hands-on, in-person learning.
The final plan, GIPS Remote, would lead to all students being taught remotely. This is what the school district did last spring with one week’s notice once the pandemic hit Central Nebraska.
In a quickly changing coronavirus world, having at least three plans seems not only wise but necessary. An outbreak of cases can change the regulations in an area almost overnight.
Look back at when the virus first struck the state. It was still national news, not state news when the girls state high school basketball tournament was held in early March.
The next week, the boys state tournament was held in the shadow of increasing cases in Nebraska. For three days there were constant questions of whether the tournament would even be completed.
Within two weeks, many school districts across the state had pivoted to e-learning.
Grand Island Public Schools also will require masks to be worn.
Yes, this has become a political issue. But in this case I’ll side with all of the medical experts around the world and their statistics that show that masks help slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Masks might not be the most comfortable things to wear. But a little discomfort to help your fellow humans seems like a fair trade-off.
And don’t you dare complain once about being uncomfy wearing masks, all of you middle school and high school boys that I see wearing shorts in negative-20 degree wind chills strolling into your school building on a January morning.
The world of college football also is trying to come up with a plan that will work this fall.
The Big Ten Conference made a major move by announcing that its members will only be competing against other conference foes in all fall sports.
While the move might lead to some head scratching — is it really safer for Nebraska to play Rutgers than South Dakota State? — it does make sense.
By playing only other conference teams, you know your opponent is undergoing the same testing procedures and coronavirus protocols. How is playing a smaller school that can’t afford repeated testing of its athletes worth the risk?
And playing only conference teams provides flexibility, which sadly is a must. If Team A has an outbreak during Week 7 of the season when it is scheduled to play Team B, then conference officials can shuffle things around and reschedule the game for when they both had a bye week in Week 10.
We aren’t sure what things will look like next week, let alone in August when schools reopen or September when college football is supposed to begin.
Everyone can just keep their fingers crossed that these various plans do come together.
It doesn’t matter if they work to the letter.
It just matters — really matters — if they keep everyone safe and healthy.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
