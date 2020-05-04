Instead of funding new initiatives, some of the recipients of Give Hastings Day this week will use the money for operating expenses, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The seventh annual Give Hastings Day is administered by the Hastings Community Foundation. The event, which starts Tuesday, raises money for 91 nonprofit organizations.
Historically, the nonprofits have used the Give Hastings Day funding for new projects, said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation.
The funding “allowed them to be more innovative or creative in their service offerings,” Peters said.
Some of the funding for new ideas is continuing this year.
“But we also, and maybe for the first time, have a number of organizations really seeking direct assistance related to COVID,” he said.
That’s because either those recipients are serving a larger population or “their annual fundraising programs have had to be canceled,” Peters said. “So they just need some revenue נsome cash flow for operations.’
People are encouraged to donate by going online to givehastings.org.
Because of the pandemic, the mood around Give Hastings Day this year has been different. Peters knows that leaders of the event and the nonprofits have talked about the difference.
Usually, Give Hastings Day is “very much a celebratory event,” he said.
The leadership team wants to retain some of that atmosphere. But the leaders also know this isn’t the time where a celebratory mood “feels appropriate,” Peters said.
“It’s presented some challenges on ‘How do we market this, how do we ask for dollars in this climate?’” he said.
“At the same time the generosity just continues to be there,” Peters said. Organizers are seeing the “dollars come in every day leading up to Give Hastings Day despite all the bleakness of the news.”
Organizers are able, each day, “to see the generosity of our community,” he said.
Local residents are there “year after year, including now, ready to give.”
Over the last six years, more than $1.9 million has been raised for area nonprofit organizations through this communitywide effort.
Organizers don’t expect a record-breaking year.
“That said, we continue to just be so amazed by the generosity of this community and our donors. It really is fantastic,” Peters said.
The global Giving Tuesday idea dates back to 2012, when it was founded by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.
Give Hastings Day will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to giving through givehastings.org, checks may be taken to the secure drop-off at Hastings Community Foundation, 800 W. 3rd St., Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901. The checks should be payable to the HCF.
