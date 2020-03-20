Although there have been no positive tests in Grand Island, Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department says COVID-19 is probably present in the community.
The Central District Health Department has facilitated 19 tests in the last couple of weeks. Of those, 15 were found to be negative and four are pending.
Anderson spoke this morning at a news conference at the Hall County/Grand Island Emergency Communications Center. Five local physicians spoke at the gathering.
The physicians stressed that, in keeping the coronavirus at bay, what the public does is just as important as what the medical community does.
They praised the patience and cooperation of the public.
Dr. Scott Frankforter, vice president of medical operations and the chief medical officer at CHI Health St. Francis, wanted to assure citizens “that at St. Francis, we have all kinds of teams working together.”
Supplies and the workforce are in good shape, and the staff has relevant experience, Frankforter said.
“We are used to handling people with infectious diseases all the time. We have practices of how to do that, and rest assured we are putting a lot of effort and strategy into how we go about this,” Frankforter said.
The staff is “working tirelessly” and has been having meetings for several weeks, he said.
The benefit for St. Francis is that it’s part of CHI Health, which consists of 15 hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, Frankforter said.
“That really helps us with supply and demand on things. We can shift supplies around. We get best practices from each other,” he said.
The system is working well. “So far we haven’t had any real disruptions in our supply chain,” Frankforter said.
Dr. Nate Murdoch, president of the CHI Health St. Francis medical staff, said people should realize this is a serious situation.
Dr. Sara Graybill of Family Practice of Grand Island noted that the only current treatment to prevent the virus is social distancing.
“Remember that staying home is not the same as doing nothing. It is a huge thing, and we are so grateful to the public for their cooperation,” Graybill said.
Putting physical distance between people and limiting interaction is slowing the spread of the virus, said Dr. Libby Crockett of Grand Island Clinic.
The primary condition that warrants putting someone in the hospital is low oxygen, said Dr. Jennifer Brown of Nebraska Medicine Internal Medical Associates.
Crockett said the medical community in Grand Island has always worked well together. But in the past couple of weeks, the cooperation has been even better.
The entire state is well-equipped, Crockett said.
“I am so grateful to live in a state where we have a really, really well-developed public health system,” Crockett said. “It is something that I think most people probably take for granted, but it’s not something that exists in all states.”
Some local facilities are offering drive-up screening, but only if patients have made reservations in advance.
The physicians urged people not feeling well to call first.
Jon Rosenlund, director of emergency management for Grand Island and Hall County, said the Central District Health Department is doing an exceptional job. “It’s their flood,” Rosenlund said, comparing it to last year’s disaster, and the Health Department is responding well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.