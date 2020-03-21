Blessed be the introverts, for they are the best prepared when a pandemic sweeps the Earth.
As for you extroverts, I truly, truly feel for you during these trying times.
But for those of us who are certified introverts, this social distancing might take a slightly lessor toll in the mental health department.
If you are comfortable around fewer people and don’t mind sitting in silence and observing the world — well, there sure is a lot to observe right now.
And not everything surrounding COVID-19 is negative.
There are plenty of positive stories abut what humanity is doing during these trying times.
How about the sacrifices of those in the medical fields, some of them isolating themselves from their own families so they can take care of their patients and still protect their loves ones?
While the actions of school districts have received plenty of positive publicity, no amount is enough.
Think about what has been done. There wasn’t a full summer vacation to plan out how to throw out the lesson plans for the next two months and switch to an online learning model.
There was a week for most. And while there will be bumps in the road, educators across the country are throwing themselves into this unknown endeavor to help our nation’s children continue to learn in the shadow of the coronavirus.
It will be interesting for some. How will virtual band classes work? With varying lag times, a slew of Rage Against the Machine knockoff songs could be created.
Not only are schools worried about children’s minds but also their stomachs. Many have stepped up and started providing grab-and-go lunches within a matter of days of planning. Amazing.
Yes, there are plenty of negative stories. The line of taking care of your family and being a selfish human being is crossed at around 24 rolls of toilet paper.
Those determined to get COVID-19 known as Chinese coronavirus or Wuhan virus proved that racists will always be racist-ing. If these people truly only want to rename the virus to reflect where it originated, I want proof that they’ve been trying for years to get the 1918 Spanish flu renamed the Kansas flu.
And the lowest of the low might be the politicians who received intelligence briefings on the coronavirus and then sold millions of dollars of stock while assuring the country that there is nothing to worry about.
But at least we found out what it takes to get criticized by your own political party in 2020 — profiting off a pandemic.
***
Music has been a big part of my life, the good times and the bad.
Therefore, it is certainly time to get a COVID-19 playlist going. My early choices are:
“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” U2: In 1986, an Irish band created a song so powerful that it would resonate 34 years later across the Atlantic with a nation in search of toilet paper...
“Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” The Police: If this song was rewritten to be about social distancing during a pandemic it would be less creepy that the actual lyrics about a teacher and a female student.
“Down With the Sickness,” Disturbed: Nobody is down with this sickness, but everybody can use a guttural “Oh, ah, ah, ah, ah” to relieve stress every now and then.
“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” The Beatles: Nonsensical sounds before reminding us that life goes on pretty much sums up the past 10 days in this country.
“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen: This earworm of a song was a natural to be rewritten for a contagious disease, and it didn’t take long for a Twitter user to post lyrics that are just gold.
“Is this a sore throat? Is this just allergies? Caught in a lockdown, no escape from reality.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.