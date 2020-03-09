While the sandhill cranes, and even a several whooping cranes, are arriving in full flock to Central Nebraska, public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus has had an impact on visitors coming to the Grand Island area this year to witness the annual spring migration, according to Brice Krohn, president of the Crane Trust.
Starting in March, the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, west of Grand Island on Interstate 80, hosts thousands of visitors from throughout the United States and the world who come to witness the annual spring migration of more than 600,000 sandhill crane to the Platte River in Central Nebraska.
Last year, the crane season was impacted by cold weather and then flooding.
While cold and flooding is not a concern this year, another challenge to the sandhill crane migration season has been the coronavirus.
“It has had an affect on some of our bookings,” Krohn said. “We have had a lot of people call and ask about what we are doing about the coronavirus. We have had a couple of cancellations. Some of them from very understanding people and others who have had a lot of concern.”
Krohn said they have been in discussions with Nebraska tourism officials. He said they are following their guidelines when it comes to the public and the virus, along with other health and safety information coming from the state.
While there are a number of ways to experience the crane migration, a popular method is having around 30 people together in the early morning hours and before sunset in a viewing blind near the river where the cranes roost. This year, the Crane Trust added another viewing blind in anticipation of increased public interest in viewing the crane migration.
Krohn said they have had five cancellations in the Crane Trust VIP accommodations, along with cancellations in the paid public crane tours.
“It is a small percentage at this time, but we are wondering if it will not have a larger impact as it (coronavirus) goes on, not only for the Crane Trust, but for Central Nebraska as a whole,” he said.
But, so far, Krohn said, people have been taking advantage of the warmer conditions and lack of winter weather and have been coming in good numbers to see the cranes.
“We have lots of cranes here right now and even a couple of whoppers (whooping cranes) in the area,” he said. “It is really unique this year as we have had whoopers early in the season.”
Krohn said when they do their weekly aerial survey of the Platte River, they expect to see a record number of cranes in the area because of the favorable weather conditions and winds blowing from the cranes’ winter grounds.
“It could be a record for this time of year,” he said. “We will have to see as every year is different, but there are more to come later this week in crane numbers.”
The spread of the coronavirus is worldwide. The Crane Trust also receives many international visitors for migration season. He said the Crane Trust he has seen visitors from more than 55 countries every year.
“Our world traveler numbers are going to be down this year because of everything that is going on with the coronavirus,” he said.
The cranes start arriving in late February from their winter grounds in Texas and New Mexico, where they will roost and fatten themselves up for several weeks before flying north to their breeding grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia.
Last year, at this time, the Crane Trust was closed for the first week of March because of the severe cold and snow the area was experiencing. Even the birds were late coming. Then there was massive flooding throughout the area after a sudden burst of warm weather that melted the snow and brought heavy rains that caused massive flooding.
The cranes finally started to flock to the area later in March as numbers approached nearly 700,000 by later in the month.
Krohn said this year is the opposite as the weather has been warmer. On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures were in the 70s. Last year, for March 7 and 8, temperatures were 15 degrees below the 30 year average. Over the weekend, temperatures were 20 degrees above the 30 year average.
