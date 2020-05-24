Cars line up, row after row, and face the same scene. Windows roll down to ensure each passenger can hear.
This description appears to better characterize a 1960s drive-in theater, not a church. However, COVID-19 has caused Destiny Church in Grand Island to put this drive-in model into practice following the statewide closure of places of worship.
St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island has also discovered a unique method for reaching its members by conducting Eucharist walks.
“It is a procession throughout Grand Island,” Father Jim Golka of St. Mary’s Cathedral said. “We go to our members’ homes and pray blessings over them. However, we do ask that they maintain the proper social distance.”
Similarly to Destiny Church and St. Mary’s Cathedral, each church in Grand Island has seen their style of worship change due to the coronavirus pandemic. Religious organizations with a relatively low online presence have been forced to move into a new landscape. Many of these religious groups transitioning to a streaming style of worship previously did not offered virtual services. Other groups had started to offer virtual services, but were not prepared for the mass consumption of the worship style.
But, during this time of uncertainty, religious organizations agree people appear to be hungry for messages of hope.
“We have seen people come back who maybe were not as frequent attendees,” one local minister said.
The combination of a lack of in-person worship, virtual services and most church offices closing may cause one to expect a downturn in the financial support for religious organizations. However, some religious groups have reported that, in the aftermath of coronavirus-caused closures, the donations from churchgoers have become larger.
“We have been really blessed,” one minister said. “In many ways, donations have improved.”
“Donations have stayed strong,” another minister said.
Religious organizations also face the challenge of keeping in contact with members. With a naturally broad range of age groups, religious organizations have the task of attempting to figure out how to best notify members of changes in church operating procedures. Religious organizations in Grand Island have utilized a multitude of different methods to reach members.
“Social media has been really helpful during this,” one local church employee said. “We have really tried everything.”
Facebook was a commonly mentioned solution to this issue; some religious groups mentioned mailings and phone calls in addition to virtual methods.
How greatly the COVID-19 pandemic affects other institutional practices of religious organizations is unclear. As places of worship resume in-person services, the safety of members will be at the forefront.
Each church with a set date to resume in-person services has set social distancing and safety rules which members are expected to follow.
However, worship is inherently an intimate activity. Questions arise as to how places of worship will handle the traditions of Holy Communion and offering.
The response from religious organizations varies depending on a number of different factors. Average age of membership, tradition and individual safety are among the top priorities of religious organizations planning to resume in-person services.
How are religious organizations planning to account for each of these factors?
Religious organizations have discussed transitioning to a pre-packaged communion to reduce the amount of contact between the minister and churchgoers. The way in which churchgoers receive the Lord’s Supper may change as well. Instead of large groups kneeling in the front, stations have been set up or discussed in which members decide when to partake in Holy Communion.
For offerings, the majority of religious organizations stated that they would be transitioning to a drop box style of donations instead the more traditional passing of the offering plate. One individual noted the drop box style has some advantages beyond being a contactless method.
“It takes away some of the pressure for some people,” one churchgoer said. “I think it takes away the guilt of everyone watching if you will give or not.”
Nonetheless, not everyone is as prepared to modify their centuries-old traditions.
“I kind of want to push back on the concept of this new normal,” an area minister said. “I still hope we can get back to the way things were before this all started.”
Each church will determine the best course for it to ensure member safety and adherence to traditions.
“I think we will keep the new things that work,” an employee of a local church said. “We can take what works and blend it with what we used to do.”
While what lies ahead remains unclear, the places of worship in Grand Island will approach the future with cautious optimism with the hope that in-person worship can resume. Local religious organizations remain committed to assisting the community in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and delivering its message to its followers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.