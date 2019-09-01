The Cornhusker Marching Band, all 300 members strong, helped Nebraskans feel pride in their state Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair.
The group was the highlight of the State Fair Parade, which began at 1:30 p.m.
At about 2 p.m., the band came to a stop in front of the Five Points Bank Arena and performed several numbers. Fairgoers clapped along to “Dear Old Nebraska U,” and shouted “Go Big Red,” just as if they were at a football game.
The Spirit Squad and Herbie the Husker also brought UNL excitement to the parade. The music and floats went down as well as a jumbo smoked turkey leg.
The group, along with university officials, made the trip to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of both the university and the State Fair. The float Herbie road on also included the 150th anniversary birthday cake, which isn’t the type of cake meant for eating.
On a bright, sunny day, the view of the Husker pageantry must have been great for people riding the SkyTram overhead.
The Husker delegation made the trip to Grand Island in seven buses — six carrying the band and one housing the cheerleaders.
Also making the trip from Lincoln were Chancellor Ronnie Green and Chuck Hibberd, dean and director of Nebraska Extension. They spoke at a pep rally that was slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. on the CHI Health Stage.
Seeing the band in Grand Island was a rare treat.
Cornhusker Marching Band Director Tony Falcone said it was the group’s first performance at the State Fair since the event moved to Grand Island. How long has he been with the group? “This is my 22nd year,” he said.
The buses left Lincoln at 10:20 a.m., and were scheduled to return home at 7:15 p.m.
Before the parade, Falcone said he thought the students would enjoy it, “I think especially when they get in front of the crowds and see the responses, and they get some time to enjoy the fair, I think they’re going to really enjoy it.”
The 300 young people undoubtedly had an impact on concession sales Sunday.
Aside from football trips, the Husker band doesn’t do much traveling.
“Not really. Most of our activities come from football because that’s where our funding comes from,” Falcone said. “When we do things like this, we have to find external or alternate funding.”
How did the season’s first Saturday go?
“Well, I felt the band did great,” Falcone said. “But we have some things to work on. So we’ll keep working on them.”
For much of that comment, it wasn’t clear if he was talking about the band or football.