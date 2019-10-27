Cornerstone Overhead Doors, 2112 N. Webb Road, has more than five decades of experience in finding the right door for the job, whether it is residential, commercial, or the challenge of a special job for their customers.
Matthew Johnson, Kevin Martin, Travis Peters and Nathan Peters are the owners of Cornerstone Overhead Doors, a locally owned overhead door company serving Grand Island and the surrounding area.
“We are an owner-operated business that has grown through our customer’s referrals,” said Nathan Peters. “We offer commercial as well as residential overhead door installation, repair, maintenance, and many other important services needed to assure your overhead door is in working order.”
Cornerstone Overhead Doors began operating as a business in May 2018. They opened their new showroom at 2112 N. Webb Road this summer.
“We saw a need for an overhead door company in Nebraska who focused on their customers and could give those customers the service and selection they deserve,” Peters said. “Not to mention, Grand Island is our home. We all grew up here, our friends and family are here, our church is here, we couldn’t imagine opening business anywhere else.”
The Peters brothers, Martin and Johnson, have more than five decades of overhead door experience.
“We bring this knowledge and experience on the job with us every day, and you’ll see it in our attention to detail, customer-first mentality, and efficient project turnaround times,” Peters said.
He said their goal for the future is to “continue to build strong and lasting relationships with their customers by providing superior service, growing through customer satisfaction and referrals of the highest quality of work done at the fairest prices.”
“By doing these things, we will continue to grow our business throughout Nebraska,” Peters said.
The Peters brothers, Martin and Johnson, said their business isn’t your “run-of-the-mill” “get-in-and-get-out” overhead door company.
“We put a lot of pride in knowing our doors keep your family safe from intruders and accidents, all while increasing the curb appeal of either your home or business,” Peters said.
In the commercial area, they are fully insured and have great corporate suppliers to “deliver a fantastic product every single time.”
They also do residential jobs and have options to fit the homeowner’s budget and style.
They also do special projects to customized the customer’s overhead door the way they want it.
“Assuring your overhead door is in working order isn’t something you should have to wait weeks for, especially in Nebraska, where weather is unpredictable,” Peters said. “Our team prides itself on efficient installs and service calls done with not only professionalism but personalism.”
He said Cornerstone Overhead Doors would “continue to provide our customers with this professionalism as well as offer the most up to date selection of overhead doors for buildings, homes, and businesses.”
They also service all makes and models of overhead doors. Cornerstone Overhead Doors install and service sectional garage doors, operators, service/security grilles, high-speed doors, dock levelers seals and bumpers, rolling steel doors and counter doors.
For more information, contact them at (308) 390-9776 or visit their website at www.cornerstonedoors.com. You can also find them at www.facebook.com/cstonedoors.
