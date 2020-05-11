Despite a spell of cooler-than-normal temperatures for May, Nebraska farmers continue to be ahead of the five-year average when it comes to planting corn and soybeans.

While May 1 started the month off with a high in the 90s, cooler-than-seasonal weather has prevailed, with Sunday’s low at the freezing mark.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, for the week ending Sunday, state farmers had 79% of their corn planted, well ahead of the 43% planted last year at this time, and ahead of the 60% five-year average. Emerged was 30%, well ahead of the 7% last year, and the 18% average.

Nationwide, in the 18 major corn-growing states, 67% of the corn has been planted, compared to the five-year average of 56%.

Soybeans planted in Nebraska was 54%, well ahead of the 18% last year and the 23% average. Emerged was 6%, ahead of the 1% last year and average.

Nationwide, in the 18 major soybean-growing states, 38% of the soybeans have been planted, compared to the five-year average of 23%.

For other Nebraska crops:

— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 22% fair, 59% good and 8% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 1%, near the 2% last year, butt behind the 8% average.

— Sorghum planted was 15%, ahead of the 6% last year, but near the 11% average.

— Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 30% fair, 57% good and 7% excellent. Oats planted was 91%, ahead of the 80% last year, but near the 90% average. Emerged was 70%, well ahead of the 44% last year, but near the 72% average.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 19% fair, 72% good and 5% excellent.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 18% short, 77% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 14% short, 81% adequate and 3% surplus.

May is so far on the cooler side, ranging from a high of 90 to a low of 31.

There is a 30% chance of showers Tuesday, mainly before 7 a.m., with a high near 53. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. There is a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m., with a low of about 45. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible overnight.

On Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., with a high near 67. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low of about 53. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

For Thursday, there’s a 20% chance of showers, but warm weather returns, with a high near 73. There’s a 30% chance of showers overnight after 1 a.m., with a low of about 49.

There is a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorm on Friday, with a high near 66 and low of about 49.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with a high near 69. On Saturday night, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of about 50.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, with a high near 73.

During May, highs average 72.7 degrees and lows 49.6 degrees. The 30-year average precipitation for May is 4.41 inches.

