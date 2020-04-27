Nebraska corn farmers will plant 10.5 million acres of corn in 2020 according to the latest Prospective Plantings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This is nearly a 4% increase from last year’s total planted corn acres. If these planting estimates hold up, Nebraska corn farmers will invest nearly $2.7 billion into the state’s economy over a two-month period. This amount is a result of inputs, such as seed, fuel and fertilizer, but does not include land costs, labor or equipment. Despite the seemingly high investments now, the full economic impact will be realized over time.
“The total investment Nebraska corn farmers make during the planting season is substantial,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “This investment really sets the stage for the entire growing season. However, farmers are concerned this year. They’re experiencing difficult financial times, which is leading to much uncertainty. We’re hopeful the current economic conditions improve and the full economic impact of this year’s planted corn crop is realized.”
David Bruntz, chairman of NCB and farmer from Friend, said farming is an “unpredictable business, and there’s a lot of risk involved.”
“It’s necessary to invest a great deal to produce high-quality, high-yielding crops. However, there are so many unknowns, from weather fluctuations, input prices and global pandemics. Thankfully, farmers are resilient and we keep going no matter what,” he said.
Nationally, farmers are estimated to plant nearly 97 million acres of corn in 2020, which is up 8% from last year.
An analysis released by the National Corn Growers Association this past week showed cash corn prices have declined by 16% on average, with several regions experiencing declines of more than 20%, since March 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis projects a $50 per acre revenue decline for the 2019 corn crop.
Based on this report and further analysis from the Nebraska Corn Board, corn prices have declined by 20% in Nebraska as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Projections show an average loss of $52 per acre in Nebraska, or nearly $512 million.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is being felt across all sectors of our economy,” said NCGA President Kevin Ross. “This analysis clearly illustrates its impact on corn growers and will be beneficial as we work to ensure they have the resources needed to navigate these very difficult times.”
NCGA commissioned the economic analysis, conducted by Dr. Gary Schnitkey of the University of Illinois, as part of the organization’s efforts to better understand the economic impact of the global pandemic on the corn industry and work to create solutions to help corn farmers and their customers recover from the financial impacts of this crisis.
The analysis was based on cash corn prices as of mid-April and estimated losses would likely increase through the rest of the marketing year. Further analysis is already underway for the 2020 crop year, with losses anticipated to be higher than those in 2019.
“Corn will be one of the most impacted crops as its two largest uses – livestock feed and ethanol – are under pressure. Impacts of reduced livestock demand are just beginning to come to bear in the market, as livestock processing plants are beginning to be disrupted,” Schnitkey said.
An average Price Loss Coverage Program payment of $17 per base is projected for corn which would fall short of covering 2019 revenue losses, underscoring the need for the assistance provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
