The Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association both expressed disappointed this week after the Environmental Protection Agency released its final Renewable Volume Obligation rule, which sets biofuel blending requirements as part of the 2020 Renewable Fuel Standard.
The two organization said the rule paves the way for small refinery exemption waivers to further erode RFS volumes and destroy demand for America’s biofuel industries and our nation’s farmers.
“The EPA really blew it this year,” said Dan Nerud, president of NeCGA and farmer from Dorchester. “EPA’s blatant disregard for the law while issuing refinery waivers was appalling, so we really hoped the Administration was going to right this wrong. Fifteen billion gallons of conventional biofuel looks good on paper, but EPA has shown us time and time again they can’t be trusted. This was not the deal President Trump promised us on Oct. 4. He said farmers were going to be very happy. We’re not happy.”
In the rule released this week, the EPA used a three-year average of waivers recommended by the Department of Energy in coming up with its 2020 waiver estimate, rather than an average of actual gallons waived by the EPA. However, the EPA has historically ignored DOE’s recommendations when issuing waivers and granted substantially more.
“I’d like to say I can trust EPA will follow through with their rule, but the agency continues to side with the oil industry,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the NCB and a farmer from Friend. “Additionally, they failed to account for a court remand requiring them to reallocate 500 million gallons of biofuel. Ultimately, the RVO rule will only be good news if EPA actually follows DOE recommendations, and we’ll be keeping a close eye to ensure they do.”
Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NeCGA and NCB said, “Our corn grower members banded together and urged the EPA and our Administration to uphold the law and restore integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard, but the EPA came up short.”
He said the two corn organizations will continue to work with the Administration and the EPA to ensure they uphold their commitment to corn farmers.
“We need the EPA to follow through and blend at least 15 billion gallons as per the law,” Brunkhorst said. “We’ll be monitoring this carefully to hold the EPA accountable.”
Additionally, he said Nebraska Corn will push EPA to follow through with its promises to provide biofuel infrastructure funding and update outdated E15 labeling requirements.
Roger Berry, Nebraska Ethanol Board administrator, said the EPA missed a “big opportunity to restore market faith that there will be 2020 ethanol demand at the levels laid out in the Renewable Fuel Standard law.”
Since 2017, Berry said the EPA has granted roughly 40 percent more waived gallons than the annual average of about .8 billion that were recommended to have been waived by the U.S. Department of Energy.
“The EPA has now had its say on next year’s ethanol demand volumes,” Berry said. “We are going to work with our political champions and industry peers to ensure that the EPA does not grant more than .8 billion in SREs for 2020, so that there will be a solid 15 billion gallons of stable conventional ethanol demand next year. That outcome will help restore confidence and growth in the ethanol industry, and we look forward to seeing improvement as soon as possible.”
Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said that while EPA claims this new rule will ensure the agency meets the Congressionally mandated goal of blending 15 billion gallons of biofuels into our nations fuel supply in 2020, “We still have great concerns about EPA having previously granted an excessive number of waivers relieving oil refiners of their legal obligations to blend biofuels.”
“We are disappointed EPA did not incorporate changes Nebraska Farm Bureau had requested to improve EPA’s accounting of the allowable volume of exemptions,” Nelson said. “By not making those changes EPA is asking us to trust they will meet the blend target. With that said, we are in the ‘trust but verify’ mode and remain committed to ensuring that 15 billion gallons of blended biofuels as mandated by Congress translates to 15 billion gallons of blended biofuels.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.