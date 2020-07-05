As Nebraska crops enter into a critical growing month in July, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported this past week that corn acres are down this year, while soybean acres are up. Winter wheat acres are at a record low.
Nebraska producers planted 9.80 million acres of corn for all purposes. This is down 3% from last year. Of the total acres, 94% were planted with biotechnology varieties, down 2 percentage points from 2019. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 9.45 million acres, down 4% from a year ago.
Nationwide, corn planted area for all purposes in 2020 is estimated at 92.0 million acres, up 3 percent or 2.31 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 28 of the 48 estimating States. Area harvested for grain, at 84.0 million acres, is up 3 percent from last year.
The USDA also reported that Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on June 1 totaled 597 million bushels, up 4% from 2019. Of the total, 330 million bushels are stored on farms, up 6% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 267 million bushels, are up 2% from last year.
Nebraska soybean growers planted acreage is estimated at 5 million acres, up 2% from last year. Of these, 96% were planted with genetically modified, herbicide resistant seed, up 1 percentage point from 2019. Producers expect to harvest 4.95 million acres, up 2% from a year ago.
Nationwide, soybean planted area for 2020 is estimated at 83.8 million acres, up 10% from last year. Compared with 2019, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 24 of the 29 estimating states.
In Nebraska, soybeans stored in all positions totaled 110 million bushels, down 11% from last year. On-farm stocks of 36.5 million bushels are up 3% from a year ago, but off-farm stocks, at 73.7 million bushels, are down 17% from 2019.
As wheat harvest is under way in Nebraska, state producers will harvest a record low crop this year.
The USDA said winter wheat planted in fall 2019 is estimated at a record low 920,000 acres, down 14% from last year. Harvested area is expected to total 850,000 acres, down 12% from a year ago.
The same is true nationwide, as all wheat planted area for 2020 is estimated at 44.3 million acres, down 2% from 2019. The USDA said this represents the lowest all wheat planted area since records began in 1919.
The 2020 winter wheat planted area in the United States, at 30.6 million acres, is down 2 percent from last year and down 1 percent from the previous estimate. Of this total, about 21.5 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 5.63 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.42 million acres are White Winter.
In Nebraska, wheat stored in all positions totaled 34.9 million bushels, down 3% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 2.70 million bushels are up 309% from 2019, but off-farm stocks of 32.2 million bushels are down 9% from last year.
Nebraska’s third largest crop behind corn and soybean is hay.
The USDA said alfalfa acreage in Nebraska, to be harvested for dry hay, is estimated at 970,000 acres, up 2% from last year.
Other hay acreage to be cut for dry hay is estimated at 1.70 million acres, up 13% from a year ago.
Along with wheat, sorghum is another Nebraska crop has seen declines in planted acreages in recent years. This year state sorghum farmers planted for all purposes an estimated at 170,000 acres, down 15% from the previous year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 120,000 acres, down 8% from last year.
Sorghum stored in all positions in Nebraska totaled 2.86 million bushels, down 49% from 2019. On-farm stocks of 160,000 bushels are down 72% from a year ago and off-farm holdings of 2.70 million bushels are down 47% from last year.
Oats planted for all purposes in the state is estimated at 140,000 acres, up 17% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 20,000 acres up 11% from last year.
On-farm oat stocks in Nebraska totaled 270,000 bushels, unchanged from 2019.
Other Nebraska crop production:
n Dry edible bean planted acreage is estimated at 150,000 acres, up 25% from last year. Harvested acres are estimated at 135,000 acres, up 39% from the previous year.
n Proso millet planted, at 95,000 acres is down 17% from a year ago.
n Sugarbeet planted acres, at 46,300 acres, are up 5% from last year. Harvested area is forecast at 45,800 acres, up 9% from a year ago.
n Oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 30,000 acres, up 7% from last year. Harvested area is estimated at 28,000 acres, up 8% from a year ago. Non-oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 10,000 acres, up 11% from the previous year. Harvested area is estimated at 9,000 acres, up 6% from the previous year.
n Dry edible pea planted acres are estimated at 36,000 acres, up 16% from last year. Harvested acres are estimated at 34,000 acres, up 17% from the previous year.
n Potato planted acreage is estimated at 20,000 acres, unchanged from last year. Harvested acreage is forecasted at 19,800 acres, up 1% from a year ago. Percent planted by type of potato is: 48% white, 49% russet, 1% red and 2% yellow.
