Trying to resolve ill feelings caused by a Facebook post last week, an owner of Eileen’s Colossal Cookies says the company always has supported law enforcement and will decorate cookies with a “‘Thin Blue Line” flag and any other emblem supporting the police.
“We have always supported people in law enforcement,” said Tony Harman of Hastings.
The company has donated thousands of cookies over the years to law enforcement and the charities they support, Harman said.
A Facebook uproar developed last week after a woman who worked for Eileen’s Colossal Cookies said the company would no longer take orders for “Thin Blue Line” flag cookies. The woman is no longer an employee of Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, Harman confirmed.
On Friday, Harman told a representative of Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 24, which serves Grand Island, that the employee was not speaking for the company.
During the years, Eileen’s has “decorated everything you can imagine from badges to police cars,” Harman said. “And we would decorate a Black Lives Matter cookie.” The company doesn’t get political, he said.
The company’s manual states that Eileen’s will produce any design as long it’s not profane.
Assuming the message is not crude or uses foul language, “we’re happy to decorate it. Always have been,” he said.
Harman said he had a good conversation Friday with Grand Island police investigator Mike Nelson, who’s the secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.
He told Nelson about the support Eileen’s has given law enforcement.
Most people know that.
“Unfortunately, sometimes social media stuff makes people forget things like that,” Harman said. He let the FOP know “we have their backs still,” just as “we always have.”
Eileen’s has supported many community events and organizations, not just law enforcement, he said.
Harman is one of the owners of the Eileen’s locations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney. Those stores are owned by the Hastings-based company. The other locations in the 26-store chain are franchises.
The owners of Eileen’s Cookies of Sioux Falls wrote on Facebook that they were ”saddened by the actions of the Eileen’s Cookies store in Grand Island, Nebraska. As many of you know, there was an incident at the Grand Island store recently where an employee refused to take an order for a ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag cookie. This action was hurtful and does not reflect the feelings and values of the Sioux Falls Eileen’s Cookies store.”
In response, the Sioux Falls store will provide a free four-inch cookie to members of law enforcement, fire departments and the military any time they stop by.
The Grand Island employee made a mistake in saying “we would not decorate the Blue Line flag,” Harman said. The company has not changed its policy about the Thin Blue Line flag.
“We’ve done a lot of those before,” he said.
“We don’t want people thinking that we aren’t in support of any particular group — especially the people we respect and appreciate like that. We want them to know how we feel,” Harman said.
“Sometimes that’s the problem with social media, is you don’t quite get the right message out there,” he said. “We’ve learned that the hard way, but feel like we’re moving on and we’ve had a lot of good support. So we’re feeling good about things.”
Nelson says it’s “tough to say” if the FOP will do business with Eileen’s in the future.
“I know that a lot of union members are upset by how everything played out,” he said.
During the Facebook flap, the FOP “received dozens of supportive comments from various vendors of delectable treats and cookies and such,” said Jarret Daugherty, who is president of FOP 24.
The union plans to “turn this thing into a positive situation and help some of those small businesses in our area,” Daugherty said.
The FOP received comments from businesses all over the state. But local union members plan to work with small businesses “that also need our support,” he said.
“The way I understand it is they regret some of the things they’ve said. But our position is we’re kind of over it and we’re moving forward,” said Daugherty, who’s also a police investigator.
Some people bring treats to the Law Enforcement Center on their own. Others reach out to the FOP first, he said.
“We’re blessed to be in a community that is very supportive. We’re very lucky to work where we do, and we don’t have the experiences of some of our brothers and sisters in these huge cities. So we appreciate everything our community does for us,” Daugherty said. “And like I said, we’re over it. We’re going to spin it into a positive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.