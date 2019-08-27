Roads that are mere ruts, and nothing more to travel on from here to there, much was the case in these parts in 1919, 100 years ago. A convoy of vintage military vehicles that came to Grand Island on Tuesday afternoon commemorates those times. The vehicles, and some of the drivers, overnighted at the United Veterans Club.
Hard though it may be to believe (or perhaps not with the many closed county roads at present), a 1919 military convoy set out to cross the rough roads of the United States to demonstrate the need for paved roads in the country. The convoy that stayed in Grand Island last night was designed to call to mind both that trip and that time.
A total of 43 military vehicles came, sponsored by the Military Vehicle Preservation Association. Jeeps and transport trucks of all kinds made up the convoy. All branches of the armed services were represented.
The convoy began its cross-country travels in York, Pa., following the route of the Lincoln Highway as much as possible, and is scheduled to terminate in San Francisco in September.
It was scheduled to arrive in Grand Island at 4 p.m. but was running late. About that time, veterans’ supporter and Hall County Supervisor Gary Quandt assisted two Grand Island firefighters in raising a huge American flag high overhead at the end of the GIFD ladder truck’s extended ladder.
At 4:30, with over 100 people waiting, the convoy started arriving. It had traveled at 30 miles per hour from Gretna, stopping in Central City. About 30 minutes elapsed before the end of the convoy arrived.
The oldest vehicle in the convoy, and the only one that dates back to 1919, was an Army staff car — a 1918 Dodge auto.
Owned and restored by Mark Ounan of Fairfield, Pa., the staff car was temporarily pulled on a trailer, but Ounan said he expected it to be roadworthy again when the convoy departs today (Wednesday).
Ounan said he and the staff car also participated in the MVPA’s first cross-country convoy in 2009. The current convoy is the fifth sponsored by the group.
“Yes sir!” said another convoy driver, Army veteran Lamar Rowland of Samson, Ala., when asked if he’d been part of all of the convoys.
The convoy will stay tonight at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in North Platte, after stopping at the Kearney car museum and the military vehicles museum in Lexington.
The overall mission of the MVPA is “to provide an international organization of military vehicle enthusiasts, historians, preservationists, and collectors.”