Three local individuals have been selected by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Harvest of Harmony Pageant Committee to serve as judges for the chamber’s Miss Harvest of Harmony Pageant. The judges selected are Brandi Bosselman, Travis Mittan and Michelle Schuster.
Bosselman is a native of Grand Island. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a Bachelor of Journalism degree, and earned her juris doctorate from Creighton School of Law in Omaha. Bosselman is corporate counsel and senior vice president of Bosseman Enterprises Companies. She has served on many boards and community groups beginning in 1999 to present, including Woman’s Health, Second Chance, Golden Rule Insurance Co., Risk Control, GICC, Grow Grand Island, Stuhr Musuem Foundation, Grand Island Public Schools Key Communicators, Bosselman Enterprises Companies and Hall County Livestock Improvement Association.
Bosselman has also participated in many clubs and organizations including Hall County Sertoma, Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Club, Hall County Sheriff’s Posse, American Bar Association, Nebraska Bar Association, Hall County Bar Association, American Quarter Horse Association and Grand Island Bar Rotary.
Mittan is originally from Wood River, where he graduated from Wood River High School before attending Central Community College-Grand Island. Mittan is the business director at Associated Staffing Inc., where he has held various positions since joining in 2007. He is involved in the Grand Island Chamber Young Professionals, currently holding the vice chair position, and serves as treasurer on the board of directors for the Leadership Tomorrow Program and chair elect for the Grand Island Noon Rotary Satellite Program. He is a graduate of Leadership Tomorrow Class 29.
Schuster is a Grand Island native, graduating from Grand Island Northwest. She received her bachelors degree from Concordia University, Seward. She taught at Grand Island Trinity Lutheran and Dodge Elementary. Schuster now works as an office administrator for Schuster Anderson Wealth Advisors. She currently serves on the GINW Foundation Board. She and her husband, Mike, also served as United Way Hall County Campaign chairs.
Pageant judging will take place throughout the day on Friday at College Park. The contestants will answer questions during a five-minute interview. They are judged on response to interview questions, resume, personal appearance and their life aspirations.
Participating contestants are high school senior girls selected by their school. Harvest of Harmony pageant judges will select five finalists, including Miss Harvest of Harmony.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the evening pageant program, which includes the coronation and dessert reception.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber of Commerce, 309 W. Second St.
Keziah Goshert is active in band, vocal music, speech and FCA. She is a member of National Honor Society and on the Merit Honor Roll. She is also involved with golf, Color Guard and art.
She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney and major in K-12 music education.
Hannah French is active in FBLA, band, choir, FPS and FCA. She is the student council president, class secretary and is an FFA officer. She volunteers with Special Olympics bowling, Junior Cats basketball camp and Future Stars volleyball camps.
French plans to attend Northwest Missouri State to pursue a career in anchoring. Her goal is to major in journalism and communications, minoring in political science and ag communications.
Emily Erickson is active in FBLA, cheerleading and yearbook. She is a member of National Honor Society and is on the Rotary and President’s Honor Roll. Erickson enjoys running, playing guitar and writing.
She plans to attend a four-year university to double major in Spanish and communications
Shannon Manhart is involved in One Act, youth group, softball and cheer. She was on the Academic Honor Roll her freshman year and Superior Honor Roll her sophomore and junior year. Shannon is a member of National Honor Society.
Breanna Fanta is active in band, cheer, speech and One Act. She is also involved in FFA, FBLA and is the vice president of student council. Fanta enjoys writing, reading, helping friends and family work on the farm, and fixing vehicles.
She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in journalism and broadcasting and minor in advertising and public relations.
Ella Kissinger is a member of student council, National Honor Society and is on the honor roll. She is active in speech team, quiz bowl, band and dance team. She attended Cornhusker Girls State and Nebraska Ambassadors of Music.
Kissinger plans to attend Concordia University and major in English language arts secondary education, possibly minoring in journalism, while competing on the Bulldog dance team.
Lacey Hoffman is active in speech, One Act, honor band and FFA. She a member of National Honor Society and is on the Excellence Honor Roll. She enjoys working with animals, trap shooting and playing volleyball.
Hoffman plans to attend the University of Wyoming and major in livestock business management and minor in bovine nutrition. After graduating she would like to come back to Nebraska and start a purebred Hereford ranch while helping her father maintain the family farm.
Cydra Bruns is active in band, mock trial team and One Act. She is a member of student council and National Honor Society. Bruns is on the honor roll and has received the Nobel Prize Student Award for academics in 2016 and 2019.
She plans to attend college and earn her bachelor’s degree in biology or chemistry and then go to medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon.
Makena Ramirez is active in marching and concert band and show choir band. She participates in soccer and Northridge Assembly of God youth group.
Ramirez plans to attend the University Nebraska at Kearney or the University Nebraska-Lincoln. She plans to continue her love for the arts in college and hopefully becoming a band teacher or something greater.
Lydia Dose is active in band, choir and FFA. She is a member of student council and National Honor Society. Dose received Academic All State for volleyball, basketball and track. She is currently on the honor roll.
She plans to receive a degree in business administration.
Carli Maier is active in National Honor Society, Student Activities Council, quiz bowl, drama, speech, art and yearbook. She was on the Honor Roll and received Academic All State in speech and track and field. Maier enjoys helping with the community garden at school, her church nursery and assists with vacation Bible school.
She plans to study pediatric nursing after high school.
Bailey Urkoski is active in speech, One Act, band and choir. She is a member of National Youth Leadership Council, FCCLA and FFA. Urkoski volunteers with St. Peters Catholic Church food drive and helps with Adopt a Family for the Grand Island Fire Department.
She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in early childhood education.
Olivia Harbols is active in yearbook, band and is the vice president of Key Club. She also enjoys playing tennis and pickle ball. Harbols spends time scrapbooking and designing shirts, cards, mugs and pillows during her free time.
She plans to pursue college to become an occupational therapist.
Madison Gerken is active in One Act, speech, youth group, cross country and track and field. She is a member of student council, National Honor Society, cheerleading, band, FCA, FFA, Hope Squad and flag corp. She received the Lincoln Journal Star Academic All State for girls cross country and track and field.
Gerken plans to attend college and receive her undergraduate degree in pre-medical and then attend medical school to earn a master’s degree. She would like to become a physician’s assistant and work in rural areas.
Lindsey Booth is active in band, science club, softball and soccer. She a member of National Honor Society, is on the Honor Roll, and is a class officer. Booth earned Academic All State for soccer, softball and trap shooting.
She plans to join the Army National Guard and create a military career to better herself and the people and places surrounding her.
Reilly Peetz is member of National Honor Society, band, Ord Singers and speech. She is the president of Student Council and is a representative for ALA Girls State. Peetz also is involved with volleyball, basketball, track and dance team.
She plans to attend college and obtain a degree in secondary education with a Spanish endorsement.
Libby Scott is active in One Act, spring play, Cheer and Dance. She is a member of the student council and volleyball team. She has earned the award for best attitude and most spirit for cheer and team leader award for volleyball.
She plans to attend Wayne State College for three years and then attend mortician school in Iowa to study mortuary science.
Anna Thede is active in FFA, FBLA, quiz bowl, band, math and science club. She is a member of student council, National Honor Society and is secretary for the Interact Club. She is involved in volleyball, basketball and track and was NCPA Academic All State for softball. Thede enjoys volunteering with her church and the Orphan Grain Train.
She plans to attend college and gain a degree in education.
Lyndsay Alvarado is active in choir, show choir and yearbook. She has lettered in yearbook and choir and is on the honor roll. She is also a University of Nebraska at Kearney broadcaster and photographer.
She plans to attend UNK and major in multimedia and minor in business to purse her passion in media.
Anne Thomas is active in jazz band, One Act, cross county, mock trial and quiz bowl. She is a member of National Honor Society, Hope Squad and Young Women in Excellence. Anne has also traveled to Canada and the Celtic cultures for the People to People Student Ambassador Program.
She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha to major in biology. From there, her goal is to attend medical school and then enter a residency program in dermatology.
Anna Johnson is active in show choir, chamber choir, marching band and jazz band. She is also a member of National Honor Society and student council. Anna is a Circle of Friends peer mentor.
Johnson plans to attend Oklahoma City University to major in dance. She would like to perform on cruise lines or as a Rockette and later use those skills to be a dance therapist.
Nichole Lundry is a member of the concert and marching band, where she received a 1-plus group rating in districts. She is a participant in Skills USA and the Southwest Conference Art.
She plans to attend Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte and become a medical laboratory technician.
Sammie Osentowski is active in choir, theatre and is a member of the dance and track team. She enjoys singing, writing music, fishing and camping. She is in the Nebraska National Guard.
Osentowski plans to graduate boot camp and then attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney to major in business.
MacKenzie McKoski is member of FFA, National Honor Society and student council. She enjoys participating in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.
She plans to attend college and obtain a degree in early childhood development.
Caitlyn McCarraher is active in band, cross country and musicals. She received the Presidential Service Award and was in the All-City Honor Band.
She plans to attend Peru State College and major in education.
Hailey Bixler is active in cross country, One Act, band and quiz bowl. She is a member of FCCLA and National Honor Society. She volunteers with vacation Bible school and the Neligh Public Library.
Bixler plans to attend college and major in cognitive science and pursue a graduate degree in artificial intelligence.
Lana Menke is a member of National Honor Society, student council and HAL. She is also active in dance, cheer, track, band and choir. Menke plays volleyball, basketball and track.
She plans to attend a community college and get a degree in business management. After college she intends to take that degree and use it towards opening up her own business.
Saige Keim is an active member in band, drama, speech and FBLA. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board and on the honor roll.
She plans to attend college and major in pre-dental, from there she will apply for dental school.
