Three local individuals have been selected by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Harvest of Harmony Pageant Committee to serve as judges for the chamber’s Miss Harvest of Harmony Pageant. The judges selected are Brandi Bosselman, Travis Mittan and Michelle Schuster.

Bosselman is a native of Grand Island. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a Bachelor of Journalism degree, and earned her juris doctorate from Creighton School of Law in Omaha. Bosselman is corporate counsel and senior vice president of Bosseman Enterprises Companies. She has served on many boards and community groups beginning in 1999 to present, including Woman’s Health, Second Chance, Golden Rule Insurance Co., Risk Control, GICC, Grow Grand Island, Stuhr Musuem Foundation, Grand Island Public Schools Key Communicators, Bosselman Enterprises Companies and Hall County Livestock Improvement Association.

Bosselman has also participated in many clubs and organizations including Hall County Sertoma, Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Club, Hall County Sheriff’s Posse, American Bar Association, Nebraska Bar Association, Hall County Bar Association, American Quarter Horse Association and Grand Island Bar Rotary.

Mittan is originally from Wood River, where he graduated from Wood River High School before attending Central Community College-Grand Island. Mittan is the business director at Associated Staffing Inc., where he has held various positions since joining in 2007. He is involved in the Grand Island Chamber Young Professionals, currently holding the vice chair position, and serves as treasurer on the board of directors for the Leadership Tomorrow Program and chair elect for the Grand Island Noon Rotary Satellite Program. He is a graduate of Leadership Tomorrow Class 29.

Schuster is a Grand Island native, graduating from Grand Island Northwest. She received her bachelors degree from Concordia University, Seward. She taught at Grand Island Trinity Lutheran and Dodge Elementary. Schuster now works as an office administrator for Schuster Anderson Wealth Advisors. She currently serves on the GINW Foundation Board. She and her husband, Mike, also served as United Way Hall County Campaign chairs.

Pageant judging will take place throughout the day on Friday at College Park. The contestants will answer questions during a five-minute interview. They are judged on response to interview questions, resume, personal appearance and their life aspirations.

Participating contestants are high school senior girls selected by their school. Harvest of Harmony pageant judges will select five finalists, including Miss Harvest of Harmony.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the evening pageant program, which includes the coronation and dessert reception.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber of Commerce, 309 W. Second St.

