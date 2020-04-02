RAVENNA — Construction work has resumed on N-68 north of Ravenna, from Reference Post 2.20 to Reference Post 11.38, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Vontz Paving Inc. of Hastings has the $4,595,567 contract. Work will include bridge repair, concrete pavement repair, asphalt overlay, earth shouldering and permanent pavement markings. At the bridge, near Rockville, temporary traffic signals will be used to maintain one lane traffic. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph on the bridge with a 12-foot width restriction. The remainder of the project will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot vehicle. Anticipated completion is September.
Motorists are asked to use caution when driving near construction zones and to expect delays.
