On Thursday, the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association, along with the National Association of Home Builders, urged its members and all residential construction companies to halt work for at least 10 minutes to educate workers on what they should do to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus and to help “flatten the curve” for everyone.
The Department of Homeland Security recently designated construction of single-family and multifamily housing as an “Essential Infrastructure Business,” allowing construction to continue in places under stay-at-home orders. Although this designation is not binding on state and local governments, it does mean that there could be more workers on construction sites in the coming weeks.
“Our members across the area will be participating in the national safety stand down,” said CNHBA Executive Officer Diane Jorgenson. “It is imperative that we keep our workers safe as they continue to build homes in our communities.”
One of CNHBA’s members, Vlcek Gardens of Chapman, took the 10 minutes Wednesday to go over safety procedures to protect themselves and their clients and other common members.
Jeremy Vlcek, owner of Vlcek Gardens, said, “The safety of our workers and their families are extremely important to us. We took that time to make sure that our workers knew everything that they needed to know, whether it’s on the job, in our trucks or at the shop.”
Vlcek said everything is going good with his landscaping business.
“We try to be as prepared as we can be,” he said.
Vlcek updates himself constantly about the virus and the directives being issued by the government above the virus.
“The hardest thing is making sure that the morale is where it needs to be as well,” he said. “It is a difficult time. We are cleaning our trucks every morning before we get into them and doing everything that we can to do as Gov. Ricketts tells us.”
On a positive note, Vlcek said he continues to get work orders on a daily basis.
The Central Nebraska Home Builders Association is a home builders association committed to ethical business practices, the highest construction standards, the education of their members and the community, and serve as the voice of the building industry.
The association represents members in all facets of the building industry from general contractors, remodelers and developers, to sales and marketing experts, architects, excavators, plumbers, electricians and financial institutions.
The CNHBA serves the counties of Adams, Clay, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance and Valley.
Construction is a vital business in Grand Island. The City of Grand Island’s Building Department reported that last year it issued 1,740 building permits that had an valuation of nearly $114 million. Of those permits, 104 were for new residential construction with an valuation of $18.8 million and nine for new commercial construction with a value of $24.4 million.
Construction was going strong during the first three months of this year in Grand Island as there were 343 building permits issued with an valuation of $32.6 million. That compares to the first three months of 2019 when there were 292 building permits issued for an valuation of $28.9 million.
Craig Lewis is director of the city’s Building Department.
Lewis said his department still has a lot of building permit applications coming in despite the restrictions placed upon society by the virus.
“ I don’t think we’re slowing down by any significant amount,” he said.
Lewis said the virus has made construction more difficult because of the restrictions, especially with supply chains and concerns about keeping workers safe.
”We may see concerns about materials down the road, but for right now contractors are pretty good.”
He said since 2013, there has been more than $700 million in construction work in Grand Island.
Lewis said the increase in building permits is an indication of how strong Grand Island’s economy was going into 2020.
Grand Island’s construction industry employs hundreds of workers. Along with construction of residential and commercial properties, building permits are also issued for things like new garages or storage sheds, additions, repairs and alterations of existing property. Along with the carpenter, the construction industry employs hundreds of other people from landscapers, to plumbers, to people to pour concrete to electricians to painters and drywallers and many more.
The National Association of Home Builders developed a blueprint for builders to conduct these COVID-19 safety standdowns.
Jorgenson said that as part of the safety standdown, members paused all work for at least 10 minutes to relay coronavirus safety precautions, such as maintaining a distance of no less than six feet with others at all times, cleaning and sanitizing frequently used tools, equipment, and frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis and ensuring the proper sanitation of common surfaces and equipment.
She said the NAHB and other construction industry partners have also developed a comprehensive Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan for Construction that outlines the steps every employer and employee should take to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19. It describes how to prevent worker exposure to coronavirus, protective measures to be taken on the job site, personal protective equipment and work practice controls to be used, cleaning and disinfecting procedures and what to do if a worker becomes sick.
NAHB and industry partners have also created a quick-reference job site checklist for employers and employees and a job site safety poster — available in English and Spanish — that can be distributed throughout the workplace. These and other resources for members can be found here: https://www.nahb.org.
