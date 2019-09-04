By no means is the renovation of Memorial Stadium complete. But the stadium will be ready for some football Friday night, when Grand Island Senior High opens its home season.
Fans are welcome to sit in the west stands to watch the Islanders play Lincoln High at 7 p.m. They can enter the west stadium from either the north or south.
“We’ll be ready to go,” said Traci Skalberg, executive director of the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.
The concessions and other features underneath the stands are not done. But a temporary concession stand will be used this season, loaned to the stadium effort by Tom Dinsdale Automotive.
So fans will be able to have their popcorn.
“We didn’t even think about a game without popcorn,” Skalberg said.
People will be able to sit in the new bucket seats, which take up a portion of the west side. Some of the seating is purple.
Fans will be able to use the existing bathrooms.
“While there’s going to be some minor inconveniences” as construction continues, “the public should have most of the amenities that would be normal for a football game,” Skalberg said.
Freshman and sophomore games have been played at the stadium. But until this week, “we just weren’t able to seat people yet in a big way,” she said.
There’s still a lot of work to be done underneath the west stands. At this point, it is still basically a shell, Skalberg said.
The turf has been replaced. It looks “beautiful,” with purple end zones, she said.
Renovation of the east stadium will be done in 2020.
