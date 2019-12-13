SHELTON — Despite a fire leveling their church Wednesday morning, parishioners from North Shelton Zion Lutheran Church joined their sister congregation later that night in Ravenna for Advent services.
“It was somber,” Jenette Meyer said of Wednesday night’s service. “Everybody is still in disbelief and shock.”
About 25 members from North Shelton traveled to Ravenna for the service where Meyer said co-vacancy pastor the Rev. Doug Gaunt of Kearney tied the fire into his sermon, discussing grief and how it prepares believers for the coming of Christ during this Christmas season. The other pastor serving the church is the Rev. Don Becker of Minden.
Gaunt said, “The people who are grieving from this tragedy, this fire, have a better handle on what Advent and Christmas are about than the rest of us. Because of their grieving, the biggest hope and help is to trust in Christ and the Resurrection. Everything will be restored and rebuilt.”
At 7:04 a.m. Wednesday the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to the church at 53125 Grand Island Road, two miles west and nine miles north of Shelton, for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived Shelton Fire Chief Jason Wiehn said most of the church was fully involved in fire and part of the structure had collapsed into the basement.
“When we initially got to the scene there was only actually one wall still upright on the structure,” he said.
As firefighters put water on the fire they also doused the metal cross at the top of the steeple that had fallen near the front steps of the church. After the cross cooled, parishioners at the scene pulled it away from the remains of the church and sat it upright.
Wiehn said there was only a small amount of damage to the cross.
Firefighters from four departments — Shelton, Gibbon, Wood River and Ravenna — dumped an estimated 65,000 gallons of water on the structure, Wiehn said, with the help of six tankers that shuttled water from a nearby well, four pumper trucks and about 40 firefighters.
Investigators with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office returned to the scene to continue their investigation of the cause of the fire.
After Wednesday’s church service at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna, Gaunt said leaders from both churches met to talk about moving forward in the next few weeks and in the future. He said the North Shelton members will be attending Bethlehem Lutheran.
According to the Buffalo County Assessor’s Office, the church was valued at $129,265. Records at the Buffalo County Historical Society say the church was organized in May 1885, and services initially were conducted in homes and schoolhouses.
The church was built at its current site in 1912.
Meyer, a Shelton native, has been a member of the church most of her life. She was confirmed and married her husband Arlan at the church. Her children also were baptized there, and most recently her son and daughter-in-law were married there.
