As of noon Saturday, the Central District Health Department reported a total of 150 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 10 since Friday.
The number consists of 138 cases in Hall County, 10 in Hamilton County and two in Merrick County.
Central District Health points out that Easter “is a time when families and friends generally come together in celebration. We strongly advise you against coming in contact with anyone other than household members. Stay home. Connect electronically. Do not be a part of spreading the virus to loved ones.”
Central District Health encourages people to check out its newly created dashboard at cdhed.ne.gov. The dashboard will be updated daily.
