The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central District Health jurisdiction totaled 425 on Friday afternoon, an increase of 65 over the previous day.
Angela Simdorn, human resource director for Hornady Manufacturing, was asked Friday whether any Hornady employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We believe COVID-19 cases are everywhere in our community,” Simdorn wrote in response. “At Hornady, we have implemented nearly 50 action items as we started our COVID-19 Preparedness Program at the beginning of March.”
The program’s primary goal is two-fold: “Provide the safest work environment for our employees, and to keep our employees actively at work so they continue to earn a paycheck,” Simdorn wrote. “We’ve made it very clear to all employees that no one is currently required to be at work (although it is available) and that no attendance records will reflect negatively during this time for COVID-19 related absences.
“Yes, we have employees who are absent for various reasons (quarantined, high risk, day care, etc.,)” Simdorn wrote. “By challenging ourselves every day to do more to provide the safest work environment, our workforce has responded to our action items with open arms and recognizes how important each employee is to the success of Hornady.
“We are social-distancing, wearing masks, doing temperature checks, utilizing working from home where applicable or working alternative shifts,” Simdorn added. “We’ve added custodial resources, provide information and education to our employees daily, follow the continual changing CDC/state/local guidelines, plus many more action items that are too many to list here. This allows us to make sure that our employees are safe while they are at work; we can only hope they continue this safe behavior when they leave Hornady at the end of the day.”
Teresa Anderson of Central District Health could not confirm that a Hornady employee has tested positive for the virus, because she hasn’t seen a report.
But at this point, Anderson said “because the numbers are increasing so rapidly,” it is “only prudent to assume that it’s everywhere in our community and to take the appropriate precautions.”
In any work environment, where people are in closer quarters, “there’s greater risk in contracting it,” Anderson said.
At this stage of the pandemic, “It really doesn’t seem to matter where you work. It’s everywhere, And we just need to be very, very vigilant and cautious,” Anderson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.