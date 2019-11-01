The condition of a Doniphan man, injured in a Wednesday morning accident, has been upgraded to fair, says Anissa Paitz, public relations strategist for CHI Health St. Francis and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Mark Glover, 57, was listed in critical condition Thursday at CHI Health St. Francis.

The accident, caused by slippery conditions, occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at Highway 281 and Cedarview Road near Doniphan.

Glover and the other driver, Saul Popoca Garnica, were both driving pickups. Garnica, 39, of Grand Island, was treated and released.

