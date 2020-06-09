The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will continue its discussions on the district’s 2021-22 calendar at its July meeting.
At its meeting Monday night, held virtually via Zoom, the board voted 4-2, with board members Zach Mader and Karl Quandt voting no, to table approval of the calendar. Advisory board member Becky Rosenlund also voted yes.
Board member Karl Quandt made an earlier motion to approve the calendar as presented, but his motion failed to garner a second.
The item was on the board’s May agenda, but the item was tabled at that meeting due to concerns by some board members over the number of noon dismissal days, and 2 p.m. dismissals on Wednesdays due to Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) meeting.
Board President Dan Leiser said a revised calendar presented Monday night reduces the number of noon dismissal days. He said four of them are during parent-teacher conferences.
The presented calendar had the noon dismissal days as:
- Sept. 22-23 2021, (12:39 p.m. for Northwest High School)
- Oct. 14, 2021, for the high school only (no school grades K-8)
- Nov. 4, 2021, for all grades
- Feb. 9, 2022, (12:39 p.m. for the high school)
- Feb. 10, 2022, for grades K-8
- March 9, 2022, for the high school
- April 21, 2022, for the high school (12:39 p.m. dismissal)
- May 18, 2022, (last day of school)
“My opinion is that I very much appreciate the administration looking into this, combining some days and getting rid of a lot of those half days,” Leiser said.
Board member Robin Schutt said she appreciated the adjustments made to the proposed school calendar, but was still concerned about the number of 2 p.m. dismissal days on Wednesdays due to PLCs.
The proposed calendar had the regular school hours on Wednesdays set as from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for grades K-8, and from 8:10 a.m. to 2:23 p.m. for the high school.
Schutt questioned whether the PLCs could meet on Fridays, rather than Wednesdays. She said moving the PLC meeting day to Friday would “maximize the class time and make the best use of our certified staff time in a more efficient manner.”
“For students who are in activities on Fridays, they are getting short-changed because not only do they have an abbreviated schedule on a Wednesday, but they would also possibly have an altered schedule on a Friday if they are pulled out of class for an activity,” Schutt said.
Board member Bret Mader agreed with Schutt, saying it is important for the district to maximize the number of classroom hours for its students.
“Taking student athletes out of the classroom early on Wednesdays and Fridays is not necessarily the best,” he said. “I understand that PLCs are important and I am not trying to take that away or diminish that. But I think we should find a different day, or a compromise, on a different way of doing it (meeting).”
Board member Mike Shafer, a former Northwest High School history teacher, said there were initially “long discussions” on when to have the PLC meetings and that Wednesday was set as the meeting day because it allowed the majority of teachers to be able to attend.
Leiser said Superintendent Jeff Edwards and Jeanette Ramsey, director of teaching and learning, gave him some responses on conducting PLCs via Zoom.
He said the responses were that Zoom does not work well for teachers and other staff as it does not allow for sharing of documents and due to potential technology issues.
