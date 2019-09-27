More than 900 competitors from across the country are competing at the Aksarben Stock Show at Fonner Park this weekend.
Stock Show Director Greg Harder said the competitors will compete in 13 competition events involving five animal species. He said the show expanded this year as organizers increased the number of participating states from 10 to 14.
“We did a review in how we could grow the show and make it a better opportunity for those who were involved,” Harder said. “We kicked around the idea of whether 10 states was enough. It is never enough when you are trying to build it. I felt we needed to expand that box in the upper Midwest. By adding Montana to the northwest and Arkansas to the southeast, we kept going east to Indiana and, being a Minnesota boy, adding Wisconsin made for a nice box.”
One state that was added this year was Wisconsin, which means that 18-year-old Megan Zeitler of Shawano, Wis., and Corner View Club Lambs is able to show lambs at Aksarben for the first time ever. She said she travels across the country competing in livestock shows “almost every couple weekends” and every weekend in the summer. She added she goes to five or six shows during the school year.
As she travels to these livestock shows across the country, Zeitler said she hears from fellow competitors about Aksarben and the quality of the stock show.
“We hear about Aksarben and hope to get invited because we hear it is one of the biggest, best-quality shows and the facilities are amazing,” she said. “Right when we got that call, we knew we had to go to this. I travel all over the country showing sheep and this is one of the nicest facilities. We were very excited.”
Zeitler said Aksarben has far exceeded her expectations as of Friday afternoon.
“I walked in and said, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’” she said. “If you go to any other facility in the country, it is nothing compared to this. It is really top-notch. I cannot say enough great things about everyone here and how they run their show. It is so smoothly run. It is such a great show.”
Zeitler said she and her family made the 11-hour drive to Aksarben from Wisconsin. She said they brought 10 heads of sow with her and that she plans to show five sheep at the stock show this weekend.
“I get them in the spring, work them all summer and come out to Aksarben with brand-new sheep,” Zeitler said. “You just have to work them.”
Some of the work involved in preparing her lambs for competition, Zeitler said, includes shagging them and exercising them to have a certain appearance for the show ring.
“We exercise them because you want leg muscle,” she said. “You want shape in the body, and you want them lean and muscular. It is about muscle and style. Style is a very big one. If your lamb parades well and it is tall-fronted and really expressing the style — not too bulky — that is what you want. This year, it has been a lot of shag, which is the wool on the bottom half, so a legging type of thing on the legs. You want shag because that is just more style.”
Zeitler added she also has to make sure the lambs’ leg wool is good by washing their legs every week.
Harder said lamb judging comes down to the muscle, leanness and eye appeal of the animal.
“Muscle is very important in the different parts of the skeleton,” he said. “Leanness, for the most part, becomes the least different from lamb to lamb. The style becomes big in how the lamb is looking from a side profile. It is like taking a side picture. Do they balance? Is there symmetry? Do they have a really elegant front end?”
Zeitler said she has to stay “calm and relaxed” when she competes in the show ring because it will help the lamb to do the same and the judge is looking for how well she controls the animal.
“When I am in a showmanship competition, for me, I always listen to a song in my head because I get nervous showing. Most judges like calm and relaxed,” she said. “I am a very intense showman. I try to get my mind off it, but I still need to be focused in on the judge. The boxes I want to check is to make sure my lamb is set all the time. It may not work as perfect as you want it, but they are livestock and have minds of their own sometimes.”
Zeitler said she has met many “great people” in traveling to, and competing at, livestock shows across the country. In doing so, she said she is able to get advice on showmanship.
“A big thing is it builds your character because it builds patience, you get more responsibility with it and you understand how to communicate with people,” she said. “A lot of people in our generation do not know how to go up to someone and start a conversation or build a connection with someone. Showing livestock has taught me that you need to be brave, go talk to people and public-speak. It really builds a lot of character.”
