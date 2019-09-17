Retired financial adviser and longtime community leader Ed Armstrong passed away unexpectedly Monday at the age of 80.
Armstrong spent nearly 45 years in the investment industry in Grand Island and was a member of a host of organizations and boards.
John McHargue, president of the noon Rotary, said at Tuesday’s meeting that Armstrong provided wise counsel to many. He was a visionary, a leader and a servant, McHargue said. He will be sorely missed within the Rotary club and in the community, McHargue said.
Armstrong left behind his wife of 52 years, Meta, and three children.
Armstrong’s daughter, Carolyn Armstrong-Brown, said her father was very satisfied. Earlier, she told her mother that he was content and grateful for the life they lived together. “He was just a very fulfilled person,” she said.
She and her brothers, Will and Matthew, said Armstrong was good-natured. “He had a great outlook on life in general” as well as the community and his family, she said.
“He loved people and respected people from all walks of life,” Armstrong-Brown said, adding that he could talk to anyone.
Matthew said his father was a great listener and had a knack for remembering people he may have met only once or twice.
When people sought his advice, he listened intently, his daughter said. “He saw all the way around an issue,” she said. At the end of the conversation, his advice left people feeling empowered and calm, she said.
Meta is a Grand Island native.
“He loved my mom to death, They were inseparable,” Carolyn said. Recently, at the Nebraska State Fair, she noticed her parents holding hands as they walked.
Born in Lincoln, Armstrong was raised in McCook. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he moved to Grand Island in 1965.
Will Armstrong said his father had a large impact on the St. Francis Foundation and the hospital. Matthew said he played a meaningful role in the building of St. Francis’ tower. He was on the board when St. Francis merged with Lutheran Memorial Hospital.
He was instrumental in the development of College Park, Will said.
“He genuinely cared about the community,” Carolyn said.
Will said his father appreciated Grand Island’s “can-do attitude.”
In 1977, Armstrong opened the first Edward Jones investment office in Grand Island. He was personally recruited by Ted Jones, son of company founder Edward Jones.
He later became the recipient of Edward Jones’ Touchstone award, an honor that is given out only rarely.
For 24 years, he chaired Edward Jones’ profit-sharing committee. That job was a “massive undertaking,” Will said.
He also meant a great deal to his clients, helping them enormously with their investments, Matthew said. The company now gives out an honor in Armstrong’s name.
He retired at the end of 2009.
Armstrong was a voracious reader who loved history, his children say. Even though he wasn’t from Grand Island, he became an expert on the city’s history, Will said.
He and Meta served with Bud and Gloria Wolbach as general chairmen of the 2000 Stuhr Museum Capital Campaign.
The couple were also chairs of the 2004 Heartland United Way Campaign.
“Grand Island lost a great man who was wise beyond measure,” said Karen Rathke of Heartland United Way.
He was “a great leader who led by example,” she said. He was a generous philanthropist.
“Having been in a number of meetings with Ed, when he spoke, everybody listened,” Rathke said. “When he had suggestions, it was always for the greater good of everybody.”
When she thinks of Armstrong, “I think of a pillar in our community,” Rathke said.
When the Armstrongs served as United Way chairs, Rathke initially knew Meta more than she knew Ed. “Throughout the year, I really got to know and love Ed, and my respect for him grew immensely. And from that point on, I considered Ed a great friend,” she said.
“He really left a legacy in our community to which we should all hope to aspire,” Rathke said. “I’ll miss him dearly. I think everybody will. My heart goes out to Meta and Will and Matthew and Carolyn.”
Armstrong was a member of the city of Grand Island’s Citizen Review Committee. He served as a member of the board of directors for Central Nebraska Goodwill Industries, Grand Island YMCA and the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. He continued to be a member of the Chamber’s governmental affairs committee.
Armstrong was an officer in the Nebraska Air National Guard. He was a member of The Independent’s editorial board.
For more than 40 years, John Clinch lived across the street from Armstrong.
Armstrong was “an honorable man, a good neighbor, an outstanding community leader and a solid family man,” Clinch said.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday with a Parish Rosary recited at 5 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
