Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland United Way are offering two new COVID-19 relief and recovery grants for nonprofits.
“COVID-19 has been challenging to navigate as a nonprofit organization,” said Melissa DeLaet, GGICF chief executive officer.
“Our hope is that the COVID-19 funds can now step in and provide some response funds to assist with struggles organizations are feeling due to the loss of donors, fundraisers, or even an increase in services offered as a result of COVID-19.”
The grants are the result of funds raised by the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund.
The application process for each grant can be found at GreaterHeartlandFund.org.
The initial relief application can be completed by nonprofits providing immediate basic needs for individuals impacted by COVID-19, such as food, housing, utilities, and other direct services.
The newly released Response and Recovery Application can be completed by nonprofits to assist with meeting increased service provisions and operational challenges as a result of COVID-19.
Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation partnered to launch the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund in March to help those organizations that are the most in need of assistance in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
“We have been grateful to award $59,645 in grants to ensure people’s basic needs have been met,” said Karen Rathke, Heartland United Way president.
“The newly released Response and Recovery Application will support local nonprofits who have seen an increase in their service provision, who have had a loss of revenue due to lapse in program fees or missed fundraising opportunities.”
Donations to the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund can be made in the following ways:
n Donate online at GreaterHeartlandFund.org
n Text HEARTLANDUW to 56651 to make a donation to the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund
n Checks may be sent to COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund, 1441 N. Webb Rd, Grand Island, NE 68803
n Donor Advised Funds should be directed to COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund
Of all donated funds, 100% (minus processing fees) will support organizations and relief efforts to assist people impacted by the crisis.
Those in need of immediate assistance can contact United Way’s free information and referral service by calling 2-1-1 or by visiting ne211.org.
