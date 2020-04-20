Helping those in need who have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — and doing it quickly — was the main goal of the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund.
The relief fund, which is a joint effort between the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland United Way — has done that over its first month of existence.
“We want to get the funds out the door as fast as they come in,” Heartland United Way President Karen Rathke said.
The board overseeing the fund awarded $37,000 in grants during its latest weekly meeting.
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer Melissa DeLaet said the fund has so far reached $115,000 of its $300,000 goal.
“It has been going well,” DeLaet said. “The community definitely is trying to step up. The contributions have been great, and people continue to give generously.”
Rathke is also pleased with how the fund has been received so far.
“We’ve had a good response,” she said. “People are stepping up to provide funding so our local organizations can help people in need. It’s a difficult time, but people are still giving to help out others.”
It isn’t only area residents who are trying to assist their fellow Central Nebraskans.
DeLaet said a foundation in Omaha that wishes to remain anonymous has made a $25,000 matching grant toward the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund.
The fund was kicked off nearly a month ago with a $20,000 lead gift from CHI Health St. Francis.
Grants from the fund are directed toward community organizations that can help those who have seen an impact from the coronavirus crisis.
“First, we find organizations who can provide help,” DeLaet said. “We are not giving money to individuals. We want it to go to organizations that have the system and capacity in place to provide direct assistance.
“A lot of the fund is going to food pantries. We’re finding that is a big need.”
She pointed out as an example of that need the monthly Loaves and Fishes food distribution that is conducted by Trinity United Methodist Church. Its April event helped 750 families, almost double the usual amount of 400, and had to turn away nearly 200 cars.
“People are coming from all over Central Nebraska,” DeLaet said. “It’s not just Grand Island or Hastings or Palmer or Central City. People are traveling a long distance.”
Helping with the necessities like food is a focus of the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund.
“Our first priority is to help with the most basic needs — food, shelter, prescriptions,” Rathke said. “We have a lot of people that we call newly-in-need. They haven’t needed assistance before, and it can be difficult to navigate. There is a little lag time before unemployment can go through. People are getting their stimulus money, but that can only do so much.”
With the economic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, the willingness of people to still help out those who are less fortunate is much appreciated.
“This is an incredible thing for the greater Grand Island area,” DeLaet said. “People are so generous. Some are donating all or part of their stimulus check. They realize there is a great need and they are doing nice things.”
That type of response isn’t surprising to Rathke.
“One of the greatest things about working in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties is that you see time and time again how people have rallied in a time of need,” she said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, people are responding. We’re truly grateful for the big hearts out there.”
With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continuing to climb in the area, the need for this relief fund won’t diminish in the near future.
“The COVID-19 fund is a way that people can help with 100% of the funds going to help other people,” Rathke said. “With the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and United Way involved, you know that the fund is used to take care of people in this area.”
People wishing to make donations to the fund can do so online at www.greaterheartlandfund.com. An application form for nonprofit organizations that wish to apply for a grant from the fund is also available at that website.
Donations can also be made by texting HEARTLANDUW to 56651 or by sending a check to the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation or Heartland United Way.
Rathke reminds individuals in need that their best resource is to call 211, the United Way’s free information and referral service. It is available 24 hours, seven days a week and can connect people with the best resources for them in their local community.
