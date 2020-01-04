LINCOLN — Pesticide safety is at the heart of more than four dozen training sessions to be offered from January through April across Nebraska. The sessions are offered in multiple formats for commercial/noncommercial pesticide applicators to become certified or recertified.
Awareness and knowledge about pesticides are important, said Clyde Ogg, a Nebraska Extension educator who leads the Pesticide Safety Education Program.
“Applicators bear the burden to responsibly use pesticides and document their use,” Ogg said. “Knowledge and training help applicators keep current on products, methods and technology.”
Commercial applicators are those using restricted use and general use pesticides when making applications in lawn care or structural settings, for hire or compensation. Noncommercial applicators are those applying these same pesticides to sites owned by their employer, or for a government agency or political subdivision of the state.
Separate training is required before using paraquat and dicamba.
“The label is the law,” Ogg said. “The label is a legal document, so it is the applicator’s responsibility to read and comply with all label directions, even if they’ve used that same product before.”
Labels can change without warning due to updates in formulations or research. Changes might include the requirement of a respirator or a longer restricted-entry interval; the protection of a wildlife species; or a new rate of application.
The Pesticide Safety Education Program conducts pesticide safety and dicamba training. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture issues three-year licenses for applicators who pass their certification exams and pay the fee.
Coming this year is a new opportunity for potential commercial/noncommercial applicators to study for their initial certification.
“Our new digital flipbooks are a segue into the new decade,” Ogg said.
Internet-based flipbooks combine video with text, eliminating time and expense to attend on-site training. They are convenient and have searchable text, and most have color images. Watch for information about purchasing FlipBooks and subsequent testing here.
Initial area training schedule
Anyone preferring the traditional initial training through print materials and on-site videos may still do so. Advance registration of $80 is required. The start time is 8:30 a.m. for each of the following locations; exams are conducted at the end of sessions.
Columbus: Feb. 25, Platte County Courthouse, 2610 14th St.
Grand Island: Feb. 4 and Feb. 25, College Park, Hall County Extension Office, 3180 W. Highway 34
O’Neill: April 16, Holt County Annex, 128 N. Sixth St., Suite 100
Once certification is attained in the commercial classification, NDA issues a license for an additional $90 fee. There is no charge for a noncommercial license.
Recertification training schedule
Commercial/noncommercial applicators whose licenses expire in April 2020 may recertify at an on-site extension video training session in February or March.
In 2020, about 3,500 commercial/noncommercial applicators — such as fumigators, lawn care workers and exterminators — need to be recertified. For individual applicator license status, call the NDA at (402) 471-2351. Applicators whose licenses have expired must retest.
Pre-registration of $80 is required here. The start time is 8:30 a.m. for each of the following recertification locations:
Columbus: Feb. 20 and March 19, Platte County Courthouse
Grand Island: Feb. 6 and Feb. 18, College Park, Hall County Extension Office
Holdrege: Feb. 12 and March 10, Phelps County Fairgrounds, Ag Center, 1308 Second St.
O’Neill: Feb. 13 and March 19, Holt County Annex
Paraquat, dicamba training
Training is required prior to use; no fee is charged for either type of training.
For information on annual dicamba training, click here. For information on paraquat training, due every three years, click here.
Other recertification, training options
Crop production clinics are a great option to recertify in the agricultural plant category and demonstration/research subcategory. Registration of $80 is required. A clinic is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, a the Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave., in York.
The Nebraska Crop Management Conference is set for Jan. 22 and 23 at the Younes Conference Center, 416 Talmadge Road in Kearney. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $80 per day or $150 for both days. Recertification is available either day.
The Nebraska Aviation Trades Association Convention is scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. Recertification in agricultural plant and aerial pest control is available. For more information, email tayor@youraam.com or call the association at (531) 289-8323.
