What’s the 411 on the 911?
The new emergency 911 center, which was supposed to be open by now, is not quite finished.
Jon Rosenlund, director of emergency management for Grand Island and Hall County, is waiting for his IT department to complete some configurations for a couple of mandatory systems.
The building, which is at 1210 N. North Road, will serve as the Emergency Management and Communications center for Grand Island and Hall County.
Rosenlund needs “to get four to five partners between the city, state, two vendors and a contractor” to do the work at the same time. “And it’s taking longer than we thought.”
The vendors, which do business nationwide, handle primary systems such as phones and mapping, he said.
Ground was broken on the project in March of 2018.
Rosenlund said the delay is not a problem. “We’re still operating as normal,” he said.
The emergency center is in the basement of City Hall.
The facility, which cost $3.1 million, totals 10,500 square feet. It will be nearly twice the size of the current emergency center.
Located at the intersection of 13th Street and North Road, the building is funded through the 2% cellphone occupation tax.
Earlier this year, Rosenlund said the March flood put the project behind by more than a month.
