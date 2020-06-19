To remember the “Night of the Twisters” 40 years ago, a committee, led by Stephanie Crosby in partnership with Mike Jakubowski, has launched a local effort to purchase a historical marker for Tornado Hill in Ryder Park. The committee for the historical marker is currently running a t-shirt fundraiser online in an effort to hit its $6,000 goal. So far, just over $2,000 has been raised. The t-shirt fundraiser ends Sunday, June 21, at midnight.
To purchase a commemorative t-shirt, visit https://stores.inksoft.com/tornado_hill_marker/shop/home.
Another way to help with the purchase of a historical marker, donations can be made at Great Western Bank to the Tornado Hill Memorial Marker fund. Checks can also be sent to Stephanie Crosby at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803.
