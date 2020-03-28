In about two months, the comfort dog training center in Grand Island will receive 8-week-old puppies to begin their comfort dog training, Don Moeller said.
Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs owns the dogs and will send them to their permanent churches, which will have teams to take care of the dogs, after training is completed. But Moeller said to begin training the dogs, they need community members to volunteer to be apprentice trainers.
“We train them on how to train the dogs,” he said.
Moeller said the apprentice trainers will house the dog every other week, as each puppy will have two trainers.
Both trainers will attend training Thursday nights, when the transfers will occur.
“LCC will provide everything — food, a crate, toys, anything the pup needs. The only thing they can’t provide is the apprentice trainers and their love and patience for the dogs,” he said.
Moeller said it takes over a year to train a comfort dog, and once they are trained, each will go to a church in the United States.
He said the program’s dogs are the only trained and official comfort dogs.
They will deploy to respond to tragedies all across the U.S. when asked.
The Sandy Hook school shooting is one example, Moeller said, adding that Lutheran Church Charities’ dogs have been to all of the tragic shootings in the U.S.
When churches request a dog, it is usually a multi-year wait, he said, because the program can only train so many dogs at once.
Grand Island has Eddie, an LCC comfort dog who visits hospitals and prisons.
Moeller said if someone is seriously considering being an apprentice trainer for a puppy, the volunteer can call him at (308) 380-9875 or email to dmoeller1970@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/traink9s.
