KEARNEY — A collision between a cement truck and a four-door sedan Thursday morning in Buffalo County left one person dead.

The accident occurred at about 7 a.m. on Coal Chute Road, east of Sweetwater Avenue near Kearney.

A preliminary investigation found that the truck was traveling east on Coal Chute. It was hit by the sedan, which was westbound on Coal Chute. The driver of the sedan, 38-year-old Robert Boswell of Elm Creek, died in the accident.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officers were assisted by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency workers, Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement, the Buffalo County attorney’s office and the Buffalo County Highway Department.

Authorities say the driver of the cement truck was not injured.

