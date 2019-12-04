Chef Anthony needs a lot of gifts for veterans dropped off between now and Monday.
For the third year in a row, Chef Anthony and the Business Coalition for Veterans will deliver Christmas gifts to residents of the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Victory Place. But because of the late Thanksgiving, the effort is running behind this year.
At this point, the drive should have more than 100 gifts. But as of Wednesday, only about 20 gifts had been donated.
So Chef Anthony is hoping many people will deposit gifts before noon Monday in the collection bins at Hy-Vee.
Organizers are asking for new, unwrapped gifts. The presents should be for all ages.
“We’re talking toddlers to senior citizens, because we are giving gifts to the veterans in the hospital and their family members, so they can have Christmas,” Chef Anthony said.
Good gifts would include toys, clothing, books, CDs, small appliances and gift cards.
“If people want to write a check, it has to be made out to the VA,” said Chef Anthony, whose last name is Brando.
Checks, cash and gift cards should be given to Chef Anthony, who works at Hy-Vee. Those items should not be dropped in the collection bins.
A large Christmas sign calls attention to the collection bins at Hy-Vee. They are just across from the Caribou Coffee shop and next to the edge of the floral displays. The black collection bins are on top of a cart.
“I really, really appreciate the love and compassion that our community has for our veterans. It’s much, much appreciated,” he said.
The gifts will be delivered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19. While the volunteers are there, Chef Anthony and his friends will present a variety show.
While the 75-minute show is going on, volunteer carolers will go up and down the halls, presenting gifts to veterans who can’t get out of their rooms. The volunteers also push a cart that’s stocked with cocoa, punch and cookies.
The gifts mean a lot to many veterans and their families who are dealing with sickness, Chef Anthony said. Some of those vets are in hospice care.
Last year, the kids of a volunteer spent two hours pushing a veteran in a wheelchair, listening to him talk. A week later, he passed away.
Chef Anthony also talks about a veteran who was crying with joy about the gifts he received. He couldn’t believe that anyone cared about him anymore.
“It doesn’t take much,” Chef Anthony said.
The event is presented by the Business Coalition for Veterans, in conjunction with Hy-Vee.
