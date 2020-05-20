The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up to encourage seat belt use during the annual spring “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
“Travel patterns and road-trip vacations have certainly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still important for everyone on the road to drive safely and buckle up,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the NSP.
The campaign has begun and runs through May 31, including Memorial Day weekend. The effort coincides with the mission of the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) to continue the increase of seat belt use in Nebraska.
Troopers will perform high-visibility patrols throughout the campaign. This effort is made possible, thanks in part, to a grant for $25,000 from NDOT-HSO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.