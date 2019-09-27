Clean Community System will be accepting electronics between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at its office at 3661 Sky Park Road (south of the airport terminal).
Executive Director Denise McGovern-Gallagher said, “We invite residents from Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties to bring in their old, used electronics to our facility to be recycled.”
Clean Community System’s main focus will be TVs — LCD and tube or console. Other items being accepted are computer monitors-CRT; CD players; laptop computers; modems; radios; power network cables; and VCRs/DVD players.
A complete list of what will be accepted is available on their website.
Clean Community System is partnering with E-Stroyed, a local electronic recycler.
McGovern-Gallagher said that there is no charge for this event. The event is funded in part from a grant received from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
“There will be a limit to the number of TVs that can be accepted this day,” McGovern-Gallagher said. “When we reach the maximum poundage allowed by our grant, we will have to cease accepting any additional TVs.”
The Nebraska Environmental Trust is funded by proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery and has awarded more than $305 million to more than 2,200 conservation projects across the state of Nebraska since 1994.
