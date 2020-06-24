Grand Island Area Clean Community System will receive $168,900 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for its regional household hazardous waste facility project.
The trust’s board announced funding for the project at its meeting June 11 in Lincoln.
This is the first year of award, with a potential for second-year funding of $172,035. The project is one of 118 projects receiving a total of $20 million in grant awards from the Nebraska Environmental Trust this year. Of these, 73 were new applications and 45 are carryover projects.
The grant funds operation of Grand Island Area Clean Community System and the Betty Curtis Household Hazardous Waste facility. As a regional waste facility, it serves more than 150,000 people.
According to numerous studies, permanent facilities tend to collect more hazardous waste than other collection methods. Since 2015, the Grand Island site has taken in more than 600,000 pounds of waste. Of this amount accepted, the best products are recycled and displayed in CCS’s Swap Shop area for reuse. This resulted in the reuse of 31,680 pounds in 2016 and 55,765 pounds in 2018.
Associated with this grant application is the request to conduct at least one electronic recycling event per year to include older televisions. CCS also oversees litter cleanup in Grand Island and neighboring communities and conducts public education focused on the slogan “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.”
The Nebraska Environmental Trust grant will be matched with grant funds from the Nebraska Department of Environment & Energy, as well as community funding from the organization’s partners and donations.
The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the trust has provided more than $328 million in grants to more than 2,300 projects across the state. Anyone — residents, organizations, communities, farmers and businesses — can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska.
