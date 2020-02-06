Civic Nebraska’s new Greater Nebraska headquarters has opened in Grand Island at 203 N. Locust St.
An open house is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the new office.
The new headquarters is the center of its service in Greater Nebraska, which includes rural civic engagement, voter education, election protection, and youth civic leadership programs.
Civic Nebraska is a statewide nonpartisan organization that promotes civic participation and leadership.
The open house will include comments from Adam Morfeld, Civic Nebraska’s executive director and founder, at about 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy drinks and snacks and are welcome to share their ideas on an interactive display about successful communities.
Morfeld said the organization’s programs seek to create a more modern and robust democracy for all Nebraskans, including rural civic engagement, voter education and election protection initiatives.
Civic Nebraska chose Grand Island, he said, in part because of the city’s history of civic involvement, which includes being honored with the All-America City Award by the National Civic League three times. The Railside area’s mix of history and modern energy also fits with Civic Nebraska’s focus on strengthening community vitality across the state. Civic Nebraska also has offices in Lincoln and Omaha.
The Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, a separate organization that works with nonprofits to build an engaged Nebraska, will have office space at the site. Table affiliates and other community groups will use the office for meeting space. Civic Nebraska will also partner with area schools to display student art and other community-centered work.
It runs youth civic leadership programs and provides resources that engage and empower Nebraska youths through service learning and community leadership. Its students learn critical thinking, civil discourse, issue identification and problem-solving skills. Its K-12 projects are conducted in classrooms, after-school programs and a host of student organizations.
Civil Nebraska’s data-based civic health efforts strengthen social connectedness, confidence in institutions, community engagement, and political involvement in our state. Its civic health work began by creating the Nebraska Civic Health Index and continues with expansive and effective civic education and civil discourse programs.
The organization also helps to ensure Nebraska’s elections and civic institutions are nonpartisan, accessible and accountable. Morfeld said it is the only group in Nebraska specializing in nonpartisan voting rights research, policy advocacy, observation, investigation, and litigation.
He started Civic Nebraska in 2008, along with a group of University of Nebraska undergraduates. Civic Nebraska has grown into a recognized authority on civic engagement, community-building, and voting rights with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. It has more than 70 full- and part-time staff members and dozens of volunteers.
