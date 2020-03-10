The Civic Engagement Collaborative, led by the YWCA of Grand Island, will host a Census Day event on Wednesday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby of the Grand Island Public Library.
Volunteers will be available to answer questions and resources will be provided for individuals to complete the census.
The Civic Engagement Collaborative is a group of area agencies who are interested in educating and empowering the individuals they serve to participate in various civic engagement opportunities, including the 2020 census.
Every 10 years, the United States’ federal government conducts a formal population count.
Census data helps determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to state and local communities for the next 10 years.
“One person uncounted results in a loss of $2,000 per year for 10 years of funding for your community,” said census group Nebraska Counts in a press release.
Households will receive a postcard in the mail around Tuesday, March 17, requesting that one member per household complete the census form online.
The census can also be completed via paper or telephone.
The collaborative recognizes the fear that many in the community may feel about being asked to provide personal information.
All information collected is strictly confidential, and answers are only used to produce statistics.
It is against the law for information gathered in a census to be shared with another agency or government organization.
The census will not ask information about citizenship status, voter status, political party affiliation, Social Security number, bank account information or place of work.
The collaborative is made up of leaders from the following non-profits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, Central Community College Adult Education, Central Community College, Civic Nebraska, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Heartland United Way, Hope Harbor, Literacy Council, Multicultural Coalition, Proteus and the YWCA of Grand Island.
The group is supported by the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.
