The Hall County Civic Chapter will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. March 16 at the Civic Nebraska office, 203 N. Locust, for election observer training.
As part of its Election Protection Program, the Civic Chapter will be sending nonpartisan election observers to polling places to advocate for the voters. Observers are familiar with the basics of election law so that they can answer voter questions. They also assist with finding the right polling station, record wait times, and observe poll workers. The recording of any irregularities helps to determine where there are problems in the system.
The Civic Chapter is working to expand its election protection work in Hall County.
For more information, contact Margaret Marsh at (402) 463-0159 or margaret.marsh@civicnebraska.org.
