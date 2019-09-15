The city of Grand Island will host a public information meeting Thursday night regarding proposed improvements at the Five Points intersection.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 518 W. State St.
The open house is being held to provide information regarding the project, currently in the design phase, and to receive the public’s input.
The public is invited to attend and present relevant comments and questions. Design information will be displayed and personnel will be present to answer questions and receive comments. The open-house format allows the public to come at any time during the advertised hours, gather information, speak with project personnel, and leave as they wish.
The proposed project would construct a roundabout at the intersection of Broadwell Avenue, State Street and Eddy Street (Five Points). The limits of roadway reconstruction along Broadwell Avenue would begin approximately 300 feet south of the intersection with State Street and extend to approximately 450 feet north of the intersection. A steel pole and mast arm for overhead guide signs would be placed approximately 1,550 feet north of the intersection.
The limits of reconstruction along State Street would begin approximately 300 feet west of the intersection with Broadwell Avenue and extend to approximately 400 feet east of the intersection. The limits of reconstruction along Eddy Street would begin approximately 350 feet southeast of the intersection with State Street and extend to the intersection.
Additional improvements within the project area would consist of reconstructing the existing asphalt roadway with new concrete to build the new roundabout and to tie back into the existing approach roadways. The existing drainage structures would be reviewed and modified as needed to meet City standards.
New storm sewer would be constructed as part of the project as needed to drain the new pavement. Utility relocations, new signage, and grading would also be included with this project.
The purpose of the proposed project is to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes at the intersection of Five Points, improve the mobility of the traveling public and improve the reliability of the transportation system. The need for this project is based on information from safety analysis conducted by the City.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2021 with completion anticipated by winter 2021. This project would be constructed under a full closure and would utilize designated detours for traffic. The detour for Broadwell Avenue traffic would utilize 13th Street, Webb Road and Capital Avenue. The detour for State Street traffic would utilize Custer Avenue, Capital Avenue and Wheeler Street.
The detour for Eddy Street traffic would utilize 10th Street, Broadwell Avenue, 13th Street, Webb Road and Capital Avenue.
