...WINTER WEATHER RETURNS TODAY... .WINTRY CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TODAY...WITH THE FOCUS OF THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL POTENTIAL GENERALLY ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 6 INCHES. NORTHEAST WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. THE COMBINATION OF BLOWING AND FALLING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS WILL LIKELY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&