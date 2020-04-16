The Grand Island City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to city code relative to the Directed Health Measure violations involving the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result of the pandemic, public gatherings of more than 10 people have not been allowed. Also, city parks are closed and restaurants are not open for in-house service, but only drive-thru or pickup.
Stacy Nonhof, interim city attorney, said the Directed Health Measures have been issued by the state and the Central District Health Department.
Currently, the city has no section of the Grand Island City Code for a violation of one of those orders.
Nonhof said the ordinance she brought to the council amends Chapter 20 of the Grand Island City Code to add the section Directed Health Measure Violation.
She said it will allow the Grand Island Police Department to issue citations for violations of all Directed Health measures. It provides that there will be a $100 fine per citation. If it is a business in violation, it will be a fine per patron in the business in violation of the ordinance.
Nonhof said the amendment is an emergency ordinance and will go into effect Wednesday.
Before the emergency ordinance, violators would be either charged with being a public nuisance or trespassing and fined $25.
She said last week the Grand Island Police Department issued four such fines, three of which were for people gathering in a city park that had been closed due to the virus. The fourth was for a gathering of people at a local restaurant.
The City Council also approved a request from Ax Holes, LLC, 2300 N. Webb Road, Suite 109, for a Class “A” liquor license and a liquor manager designation for Eric Christensen of Alda.
Council members had a number of questions about the business that involves the sport of ax throwing, while allowing liquor to be served.
Christensen said patrons in the ax throwing lanes are limited to three drinks.
He said there are three similar businesses in Omaha and Lincoln.
Councilman Vaughn Minton voted against the liquor license because he said he did not believe throwing axes and drinking go together.
The council also approved a redevelopment plan for CRA No. 1 from Paramount Development, LLC, 824 E. Ninth St.
Paramount Development submitted an application for tax increment financing to aid in acquisition of property, demolition of an existing structure and site preparation for the construction of a five-unit townhome style apartment building.
The proposed bond for this project of $112,380 will be issued for 15 years.
The council rejected a motion to allow refunds for people who had paid to golf at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
On March 31 the city-operated Jackrabbit Run Golf Course was closed to the public by Mayor Roger Steele because of health concerns related to the coronavirus.
As a result of the closure, many patrons have requested refunds for their annual passes, cart passes and prepaid rounds.
The city administration had recommended that the council refund all annual passes, cart passes and unused prepaid rounds to the patrons. They said their primary goal was to make it right for the city’s patrons.
The estimated cost of the refunds would have been $115,000.
A number of council members felt it was too premature to issue refunds at this time.
Many said there is a possibility that the course could be open again later this spring or in the summer, depending on how the virus situation develops.
They suggested maybe prorating those days the course was closed to the patrons and applying it to the fees for the next golfing season.
The council agreed to address the issue at its next meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.