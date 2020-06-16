The City of Grand Island is projecting a $1.76 million loss of revenue for fiscal year 2020, and a budget shortfall of roughly $240,000 for fiscal year 2021.
Finance Director Patrick Brown offered a budget projection at a study session of the Grand Island City Council on Tuesday.
The presentation only presented a possible budget for 2021. No actions were taken.
For the 2020 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, the city is anticipating a reduction of general fund revenue.
The city had projected $39.2 million in revenue for 2020. That projection is being reduced to $37.49 million.
City facilities and programs were shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, affecting revenues.
As a result, the city is projecting sales tax collections to be reduced by 25% in July, 20% in August and 15% in September.
“I think you’re being very, very conservative,” said Council Member Vaughn Minton. “I think (the reduction) needs to be more like 40% or 50%.”
There are also financial savings as a result of the pandemic.
Personnel expenses from the general fund for 2020 was $29.98 million.
A vacancy savings of roughly $939,000 is projected.
Savings come from not hiring a city attorney or receptionist, police department vacancies, the library being closed for six weeks, not opening Island Oasis Water Park, workforce reductions, and delayed seasonal hirings.
Mayor Roger Steele noted the city, though it has not hired any new police officers, has not ceased its recruiting efforts.
Operating expenses were projected at $7.24 million, but the city projects savings of $406,000 due to delaying purchases, delayed opening of some facilities and closing other facilities.
2021 budget projection
Brown also offered a projected budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins Oct. 1, 2020.
The budget being discussed was not balanced.
“It’s hard budgeting right now because we have so many uncertainties on revenue,” Brown said.
For 2021, the city projects revenue of $37.3 million, which is $1.89 million less than previous year’s budget.
The city is projecting a budget shortfall of $240,000.
The city anticipates 2% growth for property taxes, 15% reduction in sales tax collections, and reductions in other revenue sources.
Personnel expenses are budgeted at $30.6 million, up from $29.9 million.
This is due to a 4% increase in wages for both union and non-union employees.
The budget did not include the addition of any full-time employees. It includes a reduction in library full-time employees, from 23 to 18 total.
Operating expenses are budgeted at $6.6 million, down from $7.3 million.
An increase of 1.5% is anticipated due to inflation on costs of products and services.
“Right now, I don’t see how we can go lower,” Brown said.
Brown proposed not renewing the contract for the Grow Grand Island program at $500,000, which expires this fiscal year.
The program invests in initiatives that inspire growth in the workforce and tourism.
“We either reduce the amount or go to zero,” he said.
Brown also suggested that $750,000 being transferred to the Food & Beverage Fund could go to the General Fund instead.
Brad Mellema, Grand Island Tourism executive director, spoke against diverting funds from the Food & Beverage Tax Fund.
He advocated for renewing Grow Grand Island, calling it “absolutely essential” to community.
“Those dollars in Grow Grand Island are really what we call the long game,” he said. “One of the things that separates our community is Grow Grand Island, and what we’re doing for the long haul.”
Steele supported continuing Grow Grand Island as a way to restore both the city’s economy and its image in the wake of the pandemic.
“Grand Island got hit very hard with the coronavirus,” he said. “We were featured around the state because of all the problems we had with our very high infection rate. We have to start the long, hard work of revitalizing our economy.”
He added, “We do have a revenue problem, so we have to dig out of that hole.”
Council Member Mike Paulick advocating making up shortfall using cash reserves.
The city has more than $13 million in reserves.
“That’s what the cash reserves are for,” he said. “I don’t see any problem with balancing it out of the cash reserves just as long as we don’t do it every year.”
Minton suggested cash reserves should be used for emergencies only.
He also called for greater reductions in the projected increases for personnel and operation expenses.
“The time has come to do a little push and shove here,” he said. “It’s time we tighten our belts and take a look at what we don’t have and budget with what we do have.”
The figures Brown presented do not include potential CARES Act funds, he noted.
Permission to apply for a grant is being brought to the city council next week, amounting to $85,000, Brown said, but even if approved by the council and awarded, it would not appear until 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.