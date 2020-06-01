Completion of a city pavement condition assessment has been delayed to July due to coronavirus concerns.
The city is federally required to assess its roadway pavement at least every three years.
The Grand Island City Council in January 2019 awarded $154,542 to Engineering and Research International Inc. of Savoy, Ill., for the assessment and other pavement management services.
A completion date of January 2020 was originally set, but it was extended to May and has since been extended again to July.
The survey has several benefits, Public Works Director John Collins said.
“We determine where we’re going to do our overlay program, and what type of treatments,” Collins said. “Federally you have GASB 34, where the assessments are used to determine the value of our streets and infer the value of other infrastructures, so when they set our interest rates, it determines how much the city pays when it borrows money.”
The survey is also a datapoint that, every three years, shows the city’s overall system, what its condition is, and how it’s trending.
“If we’re going down, that means we need to put more effort into rehabilitating pavement,” Collins said. “If we’re going up, maybe we can cut back a little bit and spend the money in a different area.”
Grand Island’s roads are “roughly average” compared to others across the nation, he said, and according to the city’s last three reports, they were “a hair above average.”
“We get the same number of potholes and such that other cities do, but we tend to repair it much faster, so it makes our surfaces a little better than average,” Collins said.
Such repairs can be costly, he noted.
“Using the survey, we can find areas to chip seal, which is about one-fifth the cost of an overlay, so that instead of doing all overlays, we do a combination of reseal and overlay and get more bang for our buck,” Collins said.
A request from ERI to extend the completion date from Jan. 22 to May 31 was approved by the Grand Island City Council.
There was an interface problem between the city’s assessment management software and ERI software that has since been resolved.
As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, ERI requested an extension to July 31, which was approved by the City Council on May 26.
“(ERI) had to send everybody home,” Collins said. “They had some pretty strict precautions that were mandated there and they couldn’t work for a few months.”
The delay will minimally impact city operations, he said.
“A survey is OK for up to five years, so we were able to use the prior survey data to flag areas for our overlay program this coming year,” Collins said. “The biggest impact is we’re a little disappointed we weren’t able to provide the numbers on the city audit.”
A city’s roads need to be good enough to facilitate the traffic that’s on them, he said.
“If you’re in front of a heavy industrial area, then some lower quality roads are probably fine because that equipment’s going to tear up anything,” Collins said, “but if you’re in a shopping district with a lot of people going to it, you need high quality roads, with a low tolerance for potholes.”
He added, “We do a fairly good job of giving the city what it needs.”
